Debbie Allen’s Free Social-Distancing IG Dance Class Gave Sistas Their Entire Lives!

Like I wrote earlier today, trying to find joy, outside of binge-watching Netflix and binging your quarantine snacks, there has to be a way to find some joy while we’re all quarantined in our homes due to coronavirus.

That, and with us being stuck inside, getting those workouts in is even harder since fitness clubs, yoga studios and even local parks have been temporality closed.

Enter: Debbie Allen, who on March 17, announced that she was giving a free dance class on IG.

“FREE DANCE CLASS TOMORROW! Tune in to my Instagram Live on Wednesday at 1pm PST/4pm EST and lets get those bodies moving! All are welcome. Spread the word. See you on the dance floor,” she wrote on social media.

Babeeee, was I more than excited to see this news! And today, the iconic “Fame” dancer and “Grey’s Anatomy” actress and director DID NOT disappoint! Giving a 45-minute sweat-bursting session tat felt straight out of Alvin Ailey, the 70-year-old, who has the energy of a 22-year-old, wore us ragged to the tunes of Mariah Carey, Beyonce and Whitney Houston to name a few.

Here are a few clips:

ALWAYS remember Debbie Allen gave us LIFE during The 'Rona of 2020! pic.twitter.com/BqiNGMTAUo — Ashley, Truly. ✨ (@ashleylatruly) March 18, 2020

Debbie Allen is 70 years old! Let that sink in #iconic pic.twitter.com/H4EnfZi40l — Tenacious T'ianna (@tiannalachan) March 18, 2020

Debbie Allen is 70 Years Old 😳 Putting us all to shame in her IG Live #coronavirus dance workout

Protect Baby Boomers At All Costs!!! pic.twitter.com/0YbJIQ1UOZ — The Real T (@TheOfficialTami) March 18, 2020

(Watch Broadway World’s recap and video of her class in its entirety here.)

Here she is at the end, telling us to stretch and breathe LOL

Of course, Black women flocked to Twitter to talk about how much happiness this class brought, that and how tired they were afterward!

Take a scroll below to see all the hilarious responses:

