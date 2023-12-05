Deion Sanders & Tracey Edmonds Split Amicably, X Users React To Coach Prime Losing Another One To The Transfer Portal

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Coach Prime , aka Deion Sanders, and producer Tracey Edmonds are calling it quits.

Over the weekend, Sanders and Edmonds announced the end of their four-year engagement and 11-year relationship amicably in a now-deleted post originally shared on her Instagram account.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love…We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” the couple wrote per The Grio. “Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!”

Sanders cosigned the post in the comment section: “Love u Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we’ve shared and [the] laughs we’ve had,” Sanders wrote under the post. “You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!”

Edmonds put a post thanking everyone for reaching out to her, writing in the caption, “Fam, thank you for all of your beautiful posts, messages, texts, and calls. Even though I’m unable to get back to you right now, KNOW that I’m grateful for them. Your love, support, and kindness REFUELS me! Sending everyone LOVE!”

How The Couple Met

The couple met in 2012 at a movie premiere, and Edmonds initially connected with Sanders, intending to produce a reality TV show about former NFL player turned college football coach.

They “grew quite fond of each other and ended up dating,” according to People magazine, and maintained a relationship despite the long distance due to their busy lives.

The couple didn’t let the distance hamper their relationship.

“[We are] at the age [56] and stage where I don’t think neither of us needs a lot,” Sanders told People. “It’s a blessing, but we understand each other because we’re busy in our own right.”

Social Media Got Jokes

Users on X, formerly Twitter, don’t take anything seriously and have been reacting to the news of the couple’s split. Noticeably, folks have been using the moment to take shots at Coach Prime, who hasn’t had the best first season at Colorado University since starting on a good foot.

“Dang @DeionSanders even Tracey jumping in the portal,” one post on X hilariously read.

The gallery below shows more reactions to Coach Prime and Tracey Edmond’s calling it quits.

