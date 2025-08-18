Dennis Rodman Disses Travis Hunter & Names His NBA GOAT On N3on’s Stream, Social Media Reacts

Despite N3on being under fire for past racist remarks, he’s still getting to stream with some pretty big names.

Now he’s veered into NBA legend territory and sat with five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman.

N3on always asks his successful guests if they’ve got any pointers for him, and when he posed the question to Rodman, as expected, he gave an unfiltered answer.

“As a 21-year-old, what advice do you have for me. To evolve and become my best self?” he asked.

“Just don’t be Travis Hunter. I’m sorry, breaking news. What the hell? Sorry about that, guys,” Rodman says while laughing. “All this sh-t is real or not, it’s fake news.”

Now it’s hard to find any beef with Hunter as an athlete. He came up from being a member of the Jackson State Tigers to the Colorado Buffaloes, and was picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Heisman winner is also known for his two-way playing ability, but it’s pretty clear that the criticism extends to the 22-year-old’s personal life.

He recently married his high school sweetheart, Leanne Lenee, and the public has been scrutinizing their relationship since they went public. Some call her a gold digger, and others call out times she appears unsupportive in public, raising questions about her true motives. There was even a viral moment when he won the Heisman Trophy, and his coach, Deion Sanders, had to tell her to stand up and clap.

Rodman didn’t just indulge in social media fodder; he also weighed in on the never-ending debate of who’s the NBA GOAT between Michael Jordan and LeBron James around the 20-minute mark. While his answer as a Chicago Bulls loyalist shouldn’t surprise you, he also added a runner-up to the argument.

“We know who that is,” Rodman said. “Jordan all day long… People forgot about that one guy. That one guy, that’s called Kobe Bryant. People forget about him. They talk about everybody else. They don’t talk about Kobe for some reason.”

See social media’s response to Rodman appearing on stream with N3on below.

Dennis Rodman Disses Travis Hunter & Names His NBA GOAT On N3on’s Stream, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

