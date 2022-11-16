Does That Make Him Crazy? 6 Of Michael Ealy’s Most Unhinged Characters Inside

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Ealy’s latest role in Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt” sends him trending for yet another crazy character. Check out a list of Ealy’s most unhinged characters inside.

The hit Hulu series executive produced by Kerry Washington, Pilar Savone and Larry Wilmore, stars Ealy in the role of Damon. Damon is the complex and troubled former client of the show’s lead Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi), who’s been in prison for sixteen years for a murder he didn’t commit. Upon his release from prison, he returns to Jax’s life, making it sexier and even crazier.

Since the debut of “Reasonable Doubt,” fans have shared their reactions on social media to discuss Ealy’s uncanny knack for tapping into these insane characters.

Fans are saying, “you can always count on Michael Ealy and his light colored eyes to play a deranged man!” Other social media users are even more attracted by his crazy characters saying,, “Michael Ealy makes being crazy look so good.”

It made us consider some of his previous unhinged characters. One of Ealy’s more notable roles includes Beau Willie in Tyler Perry’s 2010 drama film For Colored Girls, where he famously drops his kids out of a window.

Another role fans can recall is Ealy as Carter Duncan in the 2015 thriller drama film The Perfect Guy, starring Sanaa Lathan and Morris Chestnut. Carter swoon’s Lathan’s character Leah after a devastating breakup. Their budding romance quickly turns into a dangerous match as Carter reveals his true, volatile nature, forcing Leah to turn the tables on the man she assumed was “the perfect guy.”

Ealy has portrayed a deranged, psychotic character so often that fans are often awaiting his next wild move. He was recently featured in Peacock’s Bel-Air as a renowned art gallery owner, who is seemingly charming his way into Vivian Banks’ life. Though the first season didn’t reveal any crazy antics, fans are still on edge.

The actor is crowned the unhinged villain of Hollywood with his countless crazy characters.

Check out a gallery of some Michael Ealy’s most unhinged characters below:

