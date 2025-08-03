Donald Trump Lashes Out At Charlamagne Tha God On Truth Social, Calls Him A “Racist Sleazebag”

Donald Trump wasn’t too happy about the criticism he received from Charlamagne Tha God.

The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God felt the fury of Donald Trump’s fat Truth Social fingers after he dropped facts about how terrible the current occupant of the White House and his administration are.

Hilariously, the radio host/author appeared on My View with Lara Trump, which is hosted by Trump’s daughter-in-law and former co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and he didn’t bite his tongue when talking about Felon 47.

Charlamagne Tha God, born Lenard McKelvey, was asked to rate Trump’s presidency, and he said, “I wouldn’t give it a good rating simply because the least of us are still being impacted the worst.”

He then took aim at Trump’s signature key piece of legislation, “the big beautiful bill,” telling Lara Trump that he would benefit from the tax breaks, but “There’s going to be so many people that’s hurt by that bill.”

“Anything that takes away Medicaid from people and will put people in a worse financial situation than they were previously in, I’m not for,” he continued.

On Trump’s lame platform, he said that Charlamagne “knows nothing about me or what I have done,” while also calling him a “dope” who voted for Kamala Harris and a “racist sleazebag.”

The ridiculously orange man who once labeled himself “the chosen one” while looking up to the sky took issue with Charlamagne calling himself “Tha God,” writing, “Why is he allowed to use the word ‘GOD’ when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?”

LOL, what?

Charlamagne Believes Trump Is Losing His Grip On The Republican Party

Charlamagne took things even further when he said that he believes that traditional Republicans, or as Donald Trump loves to call them, “rinos,” which means “Republicans in name only, “will take back their party from the MAGA movement because of Trump’s mishandling of the Epstein files he promised he would release when he was president.

“I think there’s a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren’t paying attention to,” Charlamagne said, while adding he believes “the Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back. I really do.”

He continued, “I think that they know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up, the MAGA base isn’t letting this issue go, and for the first time, they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base. I think they’re going to do that.”

Trump’s reaction to Charlamagne’s comments is the pure definition of a hit dog hollering.

You can see reactions to Trump’s Truth Social temper tantrum in the gallery below.

Donald Trump Lashes Out At Charlamagne Tha God On Truth Social, Calls Him A “Racist Sleazebag” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

