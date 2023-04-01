Dreamville Music Festival: Day 1 Recap

The Dreamville Music Festival kicked off today at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. With the gates opening at 3pm (due to a weather delay), a total of 13 acts hit the stage in under 12 hours!
Day 1 was headlined by none other than legendary R&B act Usher! Other performances include Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, Earthgang, Jessie Reyez, Toosii, SiR, Lute, Omen, and Marqus Clay.
Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite pictures and videos from day 1 at Dreamville’s annual music celebration!
1. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1
2. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency
Photo of City Girls dreamville
3. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency
Photo of City Girls dreamville
4. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1
5. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency
Photo of SEANPAUL_JULIANBAJSEL_@JBAJSEL_SATURDAY_4813 dreamville
6. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency
Photo of EARTHGANG_@SHAUNLLEWELLYN_SATURDAY 01 dreamville
7. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency
Photo of City Girls dreamville
8. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency
Photo of MARQUS CLAE_BRANDON TODD_@BRANNDANNART_SATURDAY_3 dreamville
9. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency
Photo of JESSIEREYEZ_JULIANBAJSEL_@JBAJSEL dreamville
10.
11. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Paige Boyd
12. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Paige Boyd
13. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Quan Vuitton
14. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Quan Vuitton
15. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Paige Boyd
16. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Paige Boyd
17. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Paige Boyd
18. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Paige Boyd
19. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Quan Vuitton
20. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency
Photo of Photo of USHER @SHAUNLLEWELLYN_SATURDAY 01 dreamville
21. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Paige Boyd
22. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency
Photo of Photo of USHER @SHAUNLLEWELLYN_SATURDAY 01 dreamville
23. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:@DreamvilleFest / @theparallelagency
Photo of Photo of USHER @SHAUNLLEWELLYN_SATURDAY 01 dreamville
24. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Paige Boyd
25. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Paige Boyd
26. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Paige Boyd
27. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Paige Boyd
28. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Paige Boyd
29. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Paige Boyd
30. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1
31. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Paige Boyd
32. Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 1Source:Paige Boyd
