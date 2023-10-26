Drink Up, Witches! 10 Spooky Drinks That Should Be At Your Halloween Party

We want to end the spooky season with a bang this Halloween weekend. (responsibly of course)
If you’re responsible for starting the party, we have you covered with these creative drinks that have a spooky twist.
No matter the drink preference, we have a little something that everyone would enjoy.
Below are a few of our favorite spooky drinks that will make sure your Halloween party is extra-lit.
Remember, to drink responsibly, and have a Happy Halloween!
What’s your favorite?
1. Witches Brew
This witches brew includes a little vodka is you’re feeling spicy.
2. Vampire Mimosas
If you’re starting the party earlier in the day, these vampire mimosas are the way to go!
3. Devil’s Margarita
This devil’s margarita might have you calling your ex. (drinkers discretion advised)
4. Hocus Pocus Drinks
It’s just a bunch of Hocos Pocsus, but with alcohol!
5. Spiderweb Cocktail
I mean, what’s better than a spiderweb cocktail?!
6. Zombie Brain
Honestly, this zombie brain drink is taking it to the next level!
7. Spooky Shirley Temple
Who doesn’t love a good Shirley Temple?
8. Purple Potion
Need a quick punch bowl? This purple potion in the way to go.
9. Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice with vodka? Yes, please!
10. PoisonEye
Happy Halloween you ghouls and goblins!