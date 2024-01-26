Dry January May Be Ending But These Nonalcoholic Sips Are Available All Year

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As Dry January approaches its end, the pause in the enjoyment of libations may have given some imbibers a moment of clarity or change in routine. But just because Dry January is over, I’m sharing a few nonalcoholic options that can be enjoyed throughout the year.

I do want to apologize to all of our friends and partners out there for the late Dry January coverage but I had a bit of a dilemma that I want to be honest about. The Spirit.Ed column is one of the best things I’ve done in the editorial space because of my fondness for the history of the craft of cocktails and how spirits are made. I also want this segment of our site to be a place where we gather, learn, reflect, and even learn the importance of taking breaks from enjoying an adult beverage.

To repeat what I said last year in my Dry January roundup, I don’t drink daily and often take breaks that can go on for weeks. In all truth, my favorite thing to do is create and serve cocktails for my family and friends as I enjoy introducing people to the classics or getting them acclimated to the wide range of spirits. During these gatherings, I often sit back and watch everyone enjoy themselves, and never have one myself.

What I came to discover after doing my stint with Dry January is that I enjoy mocktails and nonalcoholic beer as I truly enjoy the taste of spirits and suds. I do understand the beauty of having an evening sip after a long day of work, or after your weekend chores are behind you but I don’t always want to feel the effects of a night out. And each year, companies are coming out with inventive mocktails, canned mocktails, alcohol-free brews, and wine, as more folks shift their drinking habits for whatever reasons they’ve set for themselves.

My aim with this roundup is to showcase options we’ve featured before along with selections that are new to us. Hopefully, you’ll find a new favorite below.

Cheers to you all.

