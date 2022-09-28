Erykah Badu, Kanye West And More Storm The Burberry Spring 2023 Fashion Show

On Saturday, Burberry finally threw their long-awaited Spring 2023 Ready To Wear London Fashion Week show after it was postponed out of respect for the Queen’s untimely passing. The event was certainly well worth the wait. A slew of stars and fashion A-listers stormed London’s posh Bermondsey neighborhood to watch the revered fashion house showcase their British seaside-inspired couture for the Spring. Attendees included Lori Harvey, Normani, Erykah Badu, and Kanye West, who had a front-row seat.
The runway was loaded with star power, too! The icon Noami Campbell commanded the catwalk as she strutted her stuff in a monochromatic jacket and skirt. At one point, Bella Hadid turned heads in the designer’s lacy baby blue corset dress. Riccardo Tisci’s creative touch could be felt during the show as some models trailed down the runway wearing his signature gothic-inspired craftsmanship and long Victorian lace dresses.
Sadly, after serving as Burberry’s chief creative officer for five years, Tisci is gearing up to step down from his esteemed role with the British fashion giant. On Wednesday, Vogue reported that Daniel Lee, the former creative director of Bottega Veneta, would take over after his exit.
“I am delighted that Daniel is joining Burberry as our new Chief Creative Officer. Daniel is an exceptional talent with a unique understanding of today’s luxury consumer and a strong record of commercial success, and his appointment reinforces the ambitions we have for Burberry,” the brand’s chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd said in a statement. “I am excited about working closely with him, and I am confident he will have the impact we are aiming for in this next phase, supported by our talented and experienced teams.”
Daniel Lee definitely has some big shoes to fill! But we got to say, Burberry’s fashion show looked like a night to remember. Let’s take a look at a few highlights, and some of our favorite celebrity looks from the star-studded showcase.
Erykah Badu, Kanye West And More Storm The Burberry Spring 2023 Fashion Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Erykah BaduSource:Getty
The Queen of Neo-Soul Erykah Badu was in the building during Burberry’s fashion showcase on Saturday. The “Window Seat” hitmaker showed up to the event in style, rocking a brown and black fur embroidered oversized coat and a giant black wide-brimmed hat. Badu paired the cool outfit with pointy black heels and a red bandana.
2. Kanye WestSource:Getty
During the show, Erykah stopped to chat with super producer Kanye West. The Grammy-award-winning rapper struck a pose alongside the singer wearing a puffy leather knee-length jacket and leather pants. West wore his signature navy blue hoody and white sandals along with the ensemble.
3. NormaniSource:Getty
After the show, Normani sizzled at the Burberry afterparty wearing a leather lace embroidered peplum dress that showed off her midriff and long legs.
4. Winnie HarlowSource:Getty
Model Winnie Harlow also attended the chic afterparty in a black halter mini dress that she styled with an oversized jacket. The star showed off her long chiseled legs wearing tall black knee-high boots. She paired the look with a cute statement purse.
5. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
After storming the runway, Naomi Campbell hit the Burberry fashion afterparty in a light blue lace embroidered shirt and a matching skirt. Seriously, who does it better than Naomi?