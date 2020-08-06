Facebook & Twitter Removes President Trump’s Fake COVID-19 Facts Video, MAGA Stans Whine Per Usual

For all the winning and “tremendous” things that President Donald Trump ‘s administration loves to tout as successes, they can be some really sore losers as well. After Facebook and Twitter removed a Trump campaign video espousing false facts about COVID-19, many of the former business mogul’s supporters are crying foul amid claims of so-called censorship.

The @TeamTrump account, which serves as the president’s reelection hub on Twitter, posted a clip of a Fox News interview from Trump in where he’s telling the hosts of one of its programs that children are “almost immune” to COVID-19.

“If you look at children, children are almost — and I would almost say definitely — but almost immune from this disease,” Trump is heard saying from a phone during the Fox News chat.

It was also reported that Trump used his own official Twitter account to share the video, and a quick look at his feed seems to be vacant of the offending clip.

The social media giants made it clear that it would have no tolerance for misinformation on its channels, considering that much of the last presidential election cycle was potentially influenced in favor of Trump by way of false claims or unchecked facts.

While Twitter has been somewhat firmer on hate speech and misinformation, Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook were, according to some observers, slow to react and limit the spread of posts or discussions, citing their support of free speech as to why many things flew on the platform at will. Social media has been an effective tool for Trump and his team, but now they’ll have to pivot to other means to rile up their base.

Meanwhile, the special little snowflakes who worship at the altar of Trump are completely losing their sugar, honey, and iced tea, claiming that the president is being censored or claiming these actions are part of a bid to sink Trump’s chances at reelection. He’s actually doing a fine job of that himself aside from any outside force lifting a finger.

