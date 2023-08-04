Fan Who Threw 36G Bra At Drake Reveals Advice She Received After He Slid Into Her DMs

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Drizzy’s known to hop on up-and-comers songs and jumpstart their career, but after shouting out a woman in a late July, It’s All A Blur show, she got the same treatment.

A woman named Veronica Correia tossed her bra on stage during one of the Barclays shows, and much to her excitement, Drizzy picked it up and was amazed after reading out the 36G size.

“Damn. 36G? Locate this woman immediately,” he said.

Correia recently started to gain some hype and made an appearance on the Club Ambition podcast to talk about the entire experience and if Drake contacted her afterward.

“Yes, he did. He slid up on a [Instagram] Story and laughed at one. And I took a day or two to respond because I just didn’t know what to say,” Correia, a Rhode Island native, said. “So I just liked it, and then I left him for like a day. Then I wrote out this paragraph, basically thanking him for the experience, an awesome show.”

The 21-year-old businesswoman used the moment in the spotlight to promote her family’s coffee shop, asking Drake how he takes his coffee.

“So then he responded back that he likes it iced and sweet. I was like, ‘Ok, that’s really broad. I’m trying to make a coffee for you,’” she said.

Drizzy kept laughing at her messages, and when she asked if she was funny, he responded,

“I think you’re really sought-after right now.’”

On the podcast, she revealed that he did give her some solid advice on dealing with haters, saying, “Just to live your amazing life and people are faceless. They would never really say the negative comments to your face.”

Her newfound fame has even landed her a new business opportunity, and she’s now working with Playboy.

