Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” debuted in Stockholm last night, and fans showed up to match the queen’s chic swag with their fashion! From embellished cowgirl hats to graphic denim jackets, the beehive brought the “Energy” to the Friends Arena, and we are here for it!
Beyoncé’s concerts are more than just a brilliant music experience that will forever live rent-free in your head after witnessing it. They are productions full of entertainment, fancy costumes, many emotions, and, most importantly, dedicated fans who go all out to make their love for Bey known. Of course, the main show is on the stage, but the opening acts are the fashions the fans don while strutting into the arena. While some fans wear their regular threads to the concerts, others pay homage to the queen by rocking their best Beyonce looks. The fans were heavy on the cowgirl attire for this tour, and they served!
The “Renaissance World Tour” represents freedom of self-expression, and the fans conveyed their love for the “Heated” singer by delivering style on a silver platter. Jump in below to see the unique ensembles fans wore to the most anticipated concert of the year!
Fans Brought The Style To Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ In Stockholm was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. All-Black EverythingSource:Getty
You can always go right with an all-black attire. These Beyoncé fans chose to rock leather pants to celebrate the opening of the “Renaissance” tour. One fan chose a sporty black jacket to go with her pants, while the other chose a biker jacket and a cowgirl hat. Both fans completed their look with a Bey t-shirt.
2. Graphic Denim JacketSource:Getty
Many fans paid homage to Bey’s H-town roots with cowgirl looks. This fan chose a silver cowgirl hat that she paired with a graphic denim jacket that featured the graphic design of Bey’s concert promo pictures.
3. Black and Green EnsemblesSource:Getty
Another fan showed his love for Bey by wearing her t-shirt and pairing it with a black leather coat. While the other fan stood out in an emerald-colored suit.
4. Fringe Cowgirl Hat and FanSource:Getty
We love embellishments, and this fan gave us just that with their fringe cowgirl hat and Renaissance fan. They paired the cute accessories with mirror tent sunglasses.
5. Black Graphic Formation Tour JacketSource:Getty
This black graphic Formation tour jacket is fire! It’s an ode to Bey’s 2016 tour, which was everything!
6. Black and Silver Fringe Cowgirl HatSource:Getty
We love how the fans paid homage to Bey’s roots with their adorned cowgirl hats. This one is giving “I’m That Girl” vibes.
7. Black on BlackSource:Getty
This fan was ready for some Bey action in their black cowgirl hat and velvet jacket. Fabulous!