Fans React: Powerbook II: Ghost Season Finale & Courtney Kemp Spills the Tea For Next Season

The Powerbook II: Ghost season 2 finale still has fans talking on social media. Starz released the final episode Sunday (Feb. 6), which wrapped up a few loose ends while leaving Power fans wanting more. Fair warning: there are spoilers if you haven’t watched yet.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, writer and producer Courtney Kemp shares her plan of leaving the Power universe to explore other ventures. Kemp signed a multi-year deal with Netflix last year after her longtime deal with Starz parent company Lionsgate expired.

“This is probably the last time you and I are going to talk like this about a Power Universe show.” Kemp details in the interview. “I’m just ready to do something else. But I’m really excited about the next time we talk about a Netflix show.”

Kemp also shared exclusive insight on who’s dead or alive from the drama series and what to expect from the characters next season.

When asked if Zeke is confirmed dead, Kemp laughs and responds, “yeah he’s dead.” For Lauren, the Power writer says, “can’t answer.”

She goes on to detail how the characters choices change the dynamic of their relationships will consequently change.

“What I would say is, Effie and Brayden have a huge secret that they have to keep from Tariq,” Kemp shares with EW. “Cane is also part of that secret, but it’s really about Effie and Brayden and what their relationship will be with Tariq, given whatever happened onscreen with Lauren. What has happened to Lauren, as you discover going forward, will have a seismic effect on the relationships of our three musketeers.”

As if Kemp couldn’t give fans anything else to ponder on throughout next season’s production, she says, “I’ll give you a bit of an exclusive.”

“Somewhere in Tariq’s future there will be a woman in his life who demands that he make a choice between the boardroom and the street. And that choice, and that woman, that’s going to become a very difficult dilemma for Tariq, as he goes forward. The quote that I just gave you is for the series Ghost, it’s not for the next season. For next season, what I would tease is that there will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends, for various reasons. And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes, and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

Kemp spilled all the tea on her way out the door. Fans share their own hilarious reactions to the season finale and alternate predictions for the forthcoming season. Check out their reactions below:

Fans React: Powerbook II: Ghost Season Finale & Courtney Kemp Spills the Tea For Next Season was originally published on globalgrind.com