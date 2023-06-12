The 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage kicked off with Represent Night for the cruisers. Represent Night is where you represent your school, your city, your favorite sports team…whatever you feel represents you!
Check out pictures from the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Represent Night below:
Fantastic Voyage 2023: Represent Night was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com
1. Omegas at Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage cruisers represent their school, city, favorite sports team and more on Represent Night
2. Deltas & AKA’s at Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
3. Getting Ready for the Concert on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
4. FAMU on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
5. Cruisers on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
6. The Air Force on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
7. Cruisers Await the Concert on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
8. Cruisers on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
9. Arkansas on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
10. Cruisers on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
11. FAMU on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
12. Forida A&M Univ at Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
13. Ques and Deltas on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
14. FAMU & Aggies on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
15. St. Louis Crusiers on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
16. Cruisers on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
17. Getting Ready for the First Concert on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
18. Auburn on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
19. Buffalo Bills on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
