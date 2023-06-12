Arts & Entertainment

Fantastic Voyage 2023: Represent Night

Published on June 12, 2023

The 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage kicked off with Represent Night for the cruisers.  Represent Night is where you represent your school, your city, your favorite sports team…whatever you feel represents you!

Check out pictures from the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Represent Night below:

Fantastic Voyage 2023: Represent Night

1. Omegas at Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Omegas at Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

2. Deltas & AKA’s at Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Deltas & AKA's at Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

3. Getting Ready for the Concert on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Getting Ready for the Concert on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

4. FAMU on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

FAMU on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

5. Cruisers on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Cruisers on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

6. The Air Force on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

The Air Force on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

7. Cruisers Await the Concert on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Cruisers Await the Concert on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

8. Cruisers on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Cruisers on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

9. Arkansas on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Arkansas on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

10. Cruisers on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Cruisers on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

11. FAMU on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

FAMU on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

12. Forida A&M Univ at Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Forida A&M Univ at Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

13. Ques and Deltas on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Ques and Deltas on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

14. FAMU & Aggies on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

FAMU & Aggies on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

15. St. Louis Crusiers on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

St. Louis Crusiers on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

16. Cruisers on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Cruisers on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

17. Getting Ready for the First Concert on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Getting Ready for the First Concert on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

18. Auburn on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Auburn on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

19. Buffalo Bills on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Buffalo Bills on Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Tony Leavell

