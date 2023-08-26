Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Thursday, August 24, the twice impeached goon Donald Trump’s mugshot finally arrived and was the subject of many jokes, but that wasn’t the only thing people talked about. Trump’s self-reported weight is raising eyebrows on social media.

Somebody is lying, and chances are very high it is the disgraced former President, Donald Trump, telling the fibs. The world sat and waited to see Donald Trump arrested and booked at the Fulton County Jail for his involvement in the Georgia election interference racketeering case.

For years, Trump flew across the country screaming his political opponents like Hillary Clinton, Joe and Hunter Biden should be locked up. He is now the one with a mugshot on file and very likely could end up in prison for refusing to face the reality that he lost the 2016 Presidential election.

After his mugshot and booking info finally hit X timelines, people immediately noticed the former president’s self-reported stats claiming he has strawberry/blonde hair and blue eyes. He claims he is a whopping 6’3, and only weighs 215 lbs.

Word? So basically, he should sign up for the NFL Combine.

Social Media Calls Cap On Donald Trump’s Weight

News anchors and social media collectively said YEAH RIGHT at Trump’s physical stats, pointing out that the Baltimore Ravens star quarterback is 6’3, 215 lbs, so somebody is definitely lying, and it’s not Jackson.

“215lbs. Alex Rodriguez (6’3″) standing next to Donald Trump a couple of years ago. There’s an obvious height difference of about 2 inches. Apparently, Trump (at 77 years) GREW a couple of inches??? Please!” one X user wrote alongside a photo of Trump and the retired MLB star.

“If Trump weight 215lbs, then I have flowing blond locks past my shoulders,” Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project wrote on X.

LOL.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Pool / Getty

Fast Food Abuser Donald Trump Claims He Weighs 215 lbs, X Users Call CAP was originally published on hiphopwired.com