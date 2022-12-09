Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

When God made Morris Chestnut, he broke the mold. At 53 years old Morris Chestnut has retained his dashing good looks and GOAT status. Even his name is delicious. The way Morris Chestnut just rolls off your tongue, whew!

Last night, Morris and the ensemble cast of The Best Man: The Final Chapters descended upon LA bringing an overdose of melanin to the premiere red carpet. Nia Long, Taye Diggs, Melissa De Sousa, Sanaa Lathan, Terrence Howard, and Harold Perrineau proved that Black don’t crack. Morris blessed us by showing up in a neatly fit tuxedo and navy dinner jacket and his beautiful bald head glistening like it was buffed by Jesus himself.

And his co-star Taye Diggs also looked dapper with girlfriend Apryl Jones on his arm.

From Morris, to Idris Elba to the M-E-T-H-O-D Man, these Black celebrity men over 50 are aging over fine wine.

Fine A** Black Men Over 50 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com