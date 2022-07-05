Firecrackers, Fashion & Family: How These Celebs Celebrated The 4th Of July

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Whether you celebrate the 4th of July or Juneteenth, we can all agree Independence Day is a holiday we enjoy spending on the grill, in the pool, and with family and friends. This 4th of July served us fireworks and fashion as our favorite celebs stepped out in fine looks or kept it chill at home with family-friendly festivities.

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James served us a mommy/daughter slay. Jayda Cheaves was spotted on the scene in Saint Laurent and JT, of the city Girls, shed some tears while watching fireworks with her boo Lil Uzi Vert.

Check out how these celebs spent the 4th of July.

