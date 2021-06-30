First Photos Of Bill Cosby Surface After Prison Release From Overturned Conviction For Sexual Assault

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Bill Cosby ‘s triumphant release from prison on Wednesday stood in stark contrast to his physical appearance as the first photos following his overturned conviction for sexual assault showed the disgraced comedian looking frail and not saying a word.

READ MORE: Phylicia Rashad Addresses Backlash From Tweet Rejoicing At Bill Cosby’s Prison Release

He officially broke his silence in the form of a tweet that doubled down on his repeated insistence that he is innocent.

“I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence,” Cosby tweeted Wednesday evening. “Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.”

Cosby served more than two years of a three to 10-year sentence.

Images and video of Cosby arriving at his palatial estate in suburban Philadelphia showed the 83-year-old appearing to be subdued, or at least less animated than he previously was during court dates and other public appearances leading up to his conviction in 2018.

Cosby had to be helped walking with a person holding each of his arms as he and his representatives and legal team held a brief press conference outside of his home in the town of Cheltenham. While members of the media repeatedly asked Cosby questions, they were all answered by his representatives who said he was exhausted and looking forward to being reunited with his wife and the rest of his family.

MORE: ‘I Am Completely Out Of Breath’: Bill Cosby Accusers Express Shock, Anger At Abrupt Release From Prison

Aside from waving from his car and holding up a peace sign following the press conference, Cosby remained quiet.

Still, the ambiance was one of joy and elation, as evidenced by Cosby and his reps and lawyers exchanging high fives and other forms of congratulations — a stark contrast from the reaction by his accusers, who described his release and overturned conviction as a miscarriage of justice.

Cosby has always maintained his innocence despite admitting under oath during a deposition that he would occasionally use quaaludes to drug women and render them nearly or completely unconscious before he would grope and sexually assault them. A district attorney in Pennsylvania promised Cosby immunity from any criminal prosecution if he was voluntarily deposed. But that district attorney’s successor did not honor the agreement and charged Cosby with aggravated sexual assault just days before the 10-year statute of limitations was set to expire. After Cosby’s first trial ended with a hung jury, he was retried in a case that included the previously excluded contents from the deposition — evidence that ultimately helped convict him in 2018.

However, after reviewing the case since last December, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the deposition — which allowed multiple accusers to testify against Cosby in court — should have never been admitted in court, a decision that immediately overturned the conviction. The ruling ensures that Cosby will not have anymore retrials in the case. The full court document can be read here.

In the meantime, keep reading to find the first photos of Cosby since he was released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction for aggravated sexual assault.

