CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

FLASHBACK: The Best, The Blackest & Boldest Oscar Fashion Over The Years

Posted 22 hours ago

The 74th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


With the 93rd annual Academy Awards right around the corner airing on Sunday, Feb. 8, we are definitely looking forward to seeing what our faves will be wearing on the red carpet! (Too bad the Academy is on its #OscarsSoWhite ish with only one Black acting nom going to Cynthia Erivo)

But nonetheless, when it comes to the best fashion in the game, the Oscars are it. So to anticipate all these lewks, let’s take look back to the music awards most iconic looks—from Halle Berry’s iconic Elie Saab gown to  Zendaya’s faux dreads to Diahann Carroll’s amazing 70s fur collar.

Take a look at this bold and Black style:

FLASHBACK: The Best, The Blackest & Boldest Oscar Fashion Over The Years  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Halle Berry, 2002

Halle Berry, 2002 Source:Getty

2. Halle Berry, 2002

Halle Berry, 2002 Source:Getty

3. Lupita Nyong’o, 2014

Lupita Nyong'o, 2014 Source:Getty

4. Lupita Nyong’o, 2014

Lupita Nyong'o, 2014 Source:Getty

5. Danai Gurira, 2018

Danai Gurira, 2018 Source:Getty

6. Danai Gurira, 2018

Danai Gurira, 2018 Source:Getty

7. Queen Latifah, 2019

Queen Latifah, 2019 Source:Getty

8. Queen Latifah, 2019

Queen Latifah, 2019 Source:WENN

9. Alfre Woodard,

Alfre Woodard, Source:WENN

The 86th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre – Red Carpet Arrivals

10. Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, 1999

Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, 1999 Source:Getty

11. Serena Williams, 2019

Serena Williams, 2019 Source:Getty

12. Serena Williams, 2019

Serena Williams, 2019 Source:WENN

13. Tessa Thompson, 2019

Tessa Thompson, 2019 Source:Getty

14. Tessa Thompson, 2019

Tessa Thompson, 2019 Source:WENN

15. Kiki Layne, 2019

Kiki Layne, 2019 Source:Getty

16. Kiki Layne, 2019

Kiki Layne, 2019 Source:Getty

17. Beyonce Knowles, 2009

Beyonce Knowles, 2009 Source:Getty

18. Beyonce Knowles, 2009

Beyonce Knowles, 2009 Source:Getty

19. Zendaya, 2015

Zendaya, 2015 Source:Getty

20. Zendaya, 2015

Zendaya, 2015 Source:Getty

21. Cicely Tyson, 2019

Cicely Tyson, 2019 Source:Getty

22. Cicely Tyson, 2019

Cicely Tyson, 2019 Source:Getty

23. Cicily Tyson And Pandro S Berman, 1977

Cicily Tyson And Pandro S Berman, 1977 Source:Getty

24. Jennifer Hudson, 2004

Jennifer Hudson, 2004 Source:Getty

25. Angela Bassett, 2019

Angela Bassett, 2019 Source:Getty

26. Janelle Monae, 2017

Janelle Monae, 2017 Source:Getty

27. Janelle Monae, 2017

Janelle Monae, 2017 Source:Getty

28. Zoe Saldana, 2015

Zoe Saldana, 2015 Source:Getty

29. Zoe Saldana, 2015

Zoe Saldana, 2015 Source:Getty

30. Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder 1985

Diana Ross and Stevie Wonder 1985 Source:Getty

31. Diana Ross and Robert Ellis, 1979

Diana Ross and Robert Ellis, 1979 Source:Getty

32. Diana Ross, 1985

Diana Ross, 1985 Source:Getty

33. Diahann Carroll, 1974

Diahann Carroll, 1974 Source:Getty

34. Diahann Carroll, 1974

Diahann Carroll, 1974 Source:Getty

35. Viola Davis, 2018

Viola Davis, 2018 Source:Getty

36. Viola Davis, 2017

Viola Davis, 2017 Source:Getty

37. Quvenzhane Wallis, 2013

Quvenzhane Wallis, 2013 Source:Getty

38. Ruth Negga, 2017

Ruth Negga, 2017 Source:Getty

39. Ruth Negga, 2017

Ruth Negga, 2017 Source:Getty

40. Margaret Avery, 2015

Margaret Avery, 2015 Source:Getty

41. Margaret Avery, 2015

Margaret Avery, 2015 Source:Getty

42. Oprah Winfrey, 2004

Oprah Winfrey, 2004 Source:Getty

43. Oprah, 2015

Oprah, 2015 Source:WENN

44. Sophie Okonedo, 2005

Sophie Okonedo, 2005 Source:Getty

45. Ruby Dee, 2008

Ruby Dee, 2008 Source:Getty

46. Ruby Dee, 2008

Ruby Dee, 2008 Source:Getty

47. Naomie Harris, 2013

Naomie Harris, 2013 Source:Getty

48. Naomie Harris, 2013

Naomie Harris, 2013 Source:Getty

49. Ruth E. Carter, 2019

Ruth E. Carter, 2019 Source:Getty
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close