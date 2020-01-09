Zoë Kravitz is starting her 2020 off confidently. The beauty recently revealed her wedding photos (from June of last year) and is celebrating the new decade as a cover girl for Elle Magazine. For the shoot, she strips down to minimal clothes, showing off jewelry or wearing high end designer tops, showing off her thin frame. The shoot features several black and white photos which are gorgeous. You don’t want to miss this editorial shoot and the gorgeous cover.
For Galentine’s Day, Elle Magazine Is Gifting Us With These Gorgeous Shots Of Zoë Kravitz was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. ZOE KRAVITZ FEBRUARY 2020 COVER OF ELLE USA
On the cover, Kravitz wears a Yves Saint Laurent dress. The beauty is an ambassador for the brand and the face of YSL Beauty.
2. ZOE KRAVITZ FOR ELLE MAGAZINE, FEBRUARY 2020
Zoe Kravitz wearing a Yves Saint Laurent dress.
3. ZOE KRAVITZ FOR ELLE MAGAZINE, FEBRUARY 2020
Zoe Kravitz wears her birthday suit, a Sophie Buhai headband and a Prada necklace.
4. ZOE KRAVITZ FOR ELLE MAGAZINE, FEBRUARY 2020
Wearing Prada shell jewelry.
5. ZOE KRAVITZ FOR ELLE MAGAZINE, FEBRUARY 2020
Wearing Mugler. Pearls by Khaite.
6. ZOE KRAVITZ FOR ELLE MAGAZINE, FEBRUARY 2020
Top by Tom Ford.
7. ZOE KRAVITZ FOR ELLE MAGAZINE, FEBRUARY 2020
In a Haider Ackermann polka dot dress.
8. ZOE KRAVITZ FOR ELLE MAGAZINE, FEBRUARY 2020
Wearing a bodysuit, skirt, and choker by Gucci. Her sandals with clear heels are by Versace.
9. ZOE KRAVITZ FOR ELLE MAGAZINE, FEBRUARY 2020
Necklace by Bulgari.