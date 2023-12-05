‘Forbes’ Just Dropped Its ‘100 Most Powerful Women List,’ But Ours Would Look A Little Different

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

is the most powerful Black woman in the world. Even more powerful than Beyonce and

Oprah Winfrey.

The two trail her – by a lot – according to Forbes.

Forbes released its 2023 list of the ‘World’s 100 Most Powerful Women,” and there are a few household names included. According to the publication, all awardees, “shape the policies, products and political fights that define our world.”

According to the business publication,

Madam Vice President Kamala Harris

is the highest-ranking Black woman. At number three on the list, she is only two steps away from the pop culture powerhouse

Taylor Swift

(5).

Oprah Winfrey

is the next most influential Black woman after Vice President Harris at number 31.

Beyoncé

moved up in ranks from her position of 80 in 2022 to 36 this year.

Savage Fenty mogul

and

PUMA

collaborator

Rihanna

sits at number 74.

Barbie lands on Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Woman List.

Barbie – who seemingly had a good year through a box office hit with celebrity favorites like Issa Rae, TV specials, and merch – made the list at 100. While Barbiecore continues to have fashion girlies in a chokehold, many can’t help but wonder, “Is this the first time a doll made the list?” And further, “how is Forbes really defining power?”

Since 2004, Forbes has published its annual list showcasing innovative women across the globe. Women are measured using various criteria, such as visibility and economic impact.

The 2023 iteration weighted the following most: money, media, impact, and spheres of influence. Forbes reports, “For political leaders, we weighed gross domestic products and populations; for corporate chiefs, revenues, valuations and employee counts were critical. Media mentions and social reach were analyzed for all.”

While we applaud the 2023 recipients, there are a few suggestions we would add.

The power of Black women is undeniable.

Black women are changemakers in their own right – women with unrelenting voices who unapologetically speak up, act bad, or say what most think. Sistas from all walks of life who change their industry and transform those outside. Heroines who ignore the status quo and keep people guessing and heads turning. And, she-roes who inspire and remind us of our own potential.

More specifically, our list includes a mother who brought receipts when people came for her daughter. A fashion icon who breaks the internet nearly every time she posts a pic. An artist who many love to hate, but can’t stop playing when they feel ‘a little ratchet.’ And a brave former artist who aired her dirty laundry, put her reputation in jeopardy, and probably settled for millions all within 24 hours.

These women sound pretty powerful to us. See our list of powerful women below (in no particular order). Tell us who you’d add.

