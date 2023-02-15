Gabrielle Union’s Most Stylish Characters

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

There aren’t too many thingsdoesn’t do without flair. Whether she’s on the red carpet, playing the lead in a hit television show, or prancing around the world with her adorable family, Union-Wade always looks ravishing. The actress can sport a couture gown with grace and ease or give us a casual slay that emits loads of swag. Not only is Union-Wade about that fashionable life in reality, but her movie and television characters are also here for the lewks as well.

Union-Wade stepped on the acting scene in the 90’s with her infectious girl-next-door vibe. Her acting talent is a no-brainer, and her characters’ wardrobes deserve a standing ovation as well. Who can forget how snatched the entrepreneur looked in Bad Boys II donning sleek pant suits and bodycon dresses!? Let’s not forget how she stole the show in a fierce red set as Connie in Two Can Play That Game. And need we mention Being Mary Jane? Everything Union-Wade sported in that television series was stylishly epic!

In case you’ve forgotten about the chic acting roles Gabrielle Union-Wade has portrayed, let’s us take you down memory lane. Below are five of Union-Wade’s most stylish characters. Dive in!

