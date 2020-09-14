Naomi Osaka‘s 2020 US Open championship run was one for the ages for a multitude of reasons.

Osaka put on a masterclass during her run to secure her second US Open title after she defeated Victoria Azarenka in Queens, New York, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday (Sept.13). It wasn’t just her play that caught the attention of many, but her devotion to stay on message and keep the spotlight on those who were victims of police brutality and racial injustice.

Before each match, Osaka wore masks the featured the names of the Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Philando Castile, Tamir Rice, George Floyd, and Elijah McClain. After she secured her second US Open title, she was asked about wearing those masks and gave a powerful response:

“What was the message that you got was more the question. I feel like the point is to make people start talking.”

“What was the message that you got was more the question. I feel like the point is to make people start talking." Naomi Osaka explained why she wore seven facemasks to honor Black victims of racial injustice. pic.twitter.com/Vd0kqqmRP1 — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2020

What also caught viewers’ attention was her boyfriend, Cordae, formally of YBN (Young Boss N****a), love and support for his tennis bae as he sat in the crowd and watch Osaka do what she does best.

Cordae couldn’t contain his excitement when Osaka defeated Azarenka, and we don’t blame him one bit.

Of course, Twitter was here for every bit of Cordae’s support and Osaka’s powerful message about her support for Black Lives Matter. You can peep all of the reactions to Osaka’s 2020 US Open championship run and her relationship in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Matthew Stockman / Getty

Game, Set, Match: Twitter Was Totally Here For Cordae’s Love & Support For Naomi Osaka was originally published on hiphopwired.com