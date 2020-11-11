Governor DeWine Address Ohioans, Warns of Shut Down in a Week

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine address the Buckeye state with a very serious warning for the state. Ohio is in the midst of its third and largest spike.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
All of Ohio is in a critical state, the week of November 4th 104 Ohioans died, November 10th the state had the highest number of cases in a single day of 6,500. DeWine stated that attending gatherings can be extremely dangerous and to please stay home when you can.
DeWine has asked that Ohioans wear a mask “that friends, neighbors, and family members might live.” DeWine also implemented new maks order for businesses with three provisions. Violations can result in warnings first but follow by with closure of a store if still found in violation. If you are out at an establishment you are to keep your mask on unless you are actively eating or drinking. Dancing and games will be prohibited. DeWine also said that a reassessment of this will be made in about a week. If things are not improving, possible closure of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, and more could happen.
Watch the full speech
See below for further details.
The Latest:
- Brent Spence Bridge Could Close For Week’s Maybe Months
- Karrueche’s 90’s-Inspired Jewelry Line Will Have You Pull Out Your Bucket Hat And 54 11’s
- Israel and Adrienne Houghton Talk Life During A Pandemic, Division In The Church [VIDEO]
- Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani Talk The Strength Of Being A Women In Billboard’s Power Player Issue
- Brian Courtney Wilson Talks Keeping The Faith During Hard Times [VIDEO]
- R. Kelly’s Daughter, Buku Abi, Shares She Recently Lost A Child
- Watch The Scary Moment Keke Wyatt Delivered Her 10th Baby: “Make Sure He Can Breathe, Y’all”
- Usher Shares First Photo Of His Newborn Daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond
- Fire Crews Respond To Smoke At Denzel Washington’s Home
- UPS Modifies Their Company Policy To Allow Employees To Wear Natural Hairstyles
Governor DeWine Address Ohioans, Warns of Shut Down in a Week was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com