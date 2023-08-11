Rap and Hip-Hop have been a major influence on the culture since the 1970s. From Rap music to contemporary fashion, it is hard to deny the impact these genres have had on society. In celebration of this influence, on August 11th, 2023 the world acknowledges Hip-Hop Celebration Day, 50 Years of Hip-Hop. From DJ Kool Herc getting the neighborhood together in an apartment building in the Bronx to rap billionaires, for 50 years, the Hip-Hop Culture has influenced the global. Hip Hop was built on
- MCing
- DJing
- Breakdance
- Graffiti
- Knowledge
Rapping, or MCing is at the forefront of the Culture. Songs like “Rapper’s Delight,” “The Breaks” and “The Message” put the spotlight on the MC. Rappers like LL Cool J, Run DMC, and Big Daddy Kane became Household names in the 80s. The ’90s saw the ascension of 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Nas, and Jay-Z. Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, and Drake took the art to another level and now you see Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Latto gaining mainstream success.
So with all of the songs in the history of the genre, a competitive genre, what song is considered the best? We worked with Chat GPT to see what Artificial intelligence to see what they consider the greatest rap song of all time. Did A.I. get it right? Who would you add to the list? Check it out and let us know.
The article ‘Did They Get it Right? The Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All-Time According To A.I.‘ was created with the help of ChatGPT
1. “Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G.
Released in 1994, “Juicy” is widely regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop songs of all time. The song was an instant hit, debuting at number 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 and eventually peaking at number 6. The song also won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1995 and has been sampled by numerous artists over the years.
2. “Straight Outta Compton” by N.W.A
Released in 1988, “Straight Outta Compton” is one of the most influential hip-hop songs of all time and helped to launch the career of N.W.A and its members Dr Dre, Ice Cube, MC Ren and DJ Yella. The song was an instant success, reaching number 37 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming a cultural phenomenon that changed the landscape of hip-hop forever.
3. “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
Released in 1982, “The Message” is widely considered to be one of the first socially conscious rap songs ever released and is credited with helping to popularize hip-hop music around the world. The song was an immediate hit, reaching number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and being certified gold by the RIAA in 1983 for sales over 500,000 copies in America alone.
4. “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang
Released in 1979, “Rapper’s Delight” is often credited as being one of the first commercially successful rap songs ever released and helped to popularize hip-hop music around the world. The song was a massive success upon its release, reaching number 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart despite not being promoted heavily due to radio stations being hesitant about playing rap music at that time
5. “Fight The Power” by Public Enemy
Released in 1989, “Fight The Power” is considered to be one of Public Enemy’s best tracks due to its powerful message about racism and social injustice which resonated with many people during that era (the late 80s). Produced by Chuck D himself, this track featured samples from James Brown’s 1970 classic “Funky Drummer” as well as multiple other funk records which helped make this song such an iconic piece of music for generations to come
6. “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang” by Dr Dre feat Snoop Dogg
Released in 1992, “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang” is one of Dr Dre’s most iconic tracks and helped to launch his solo career after leaving NWA earlier that year alongside Snoop Dogg who went on to become one of hip-hop’s biggest stars thanks largely due to this track’s success which reached number 2 on both US charts; Billboard Hot 100 & R&B/Hip Hop Songs Chart.
7. “Lose Yourself” by Eminem
Released in 2002, “Lose Yourself” marked Eminem’s transition from the controversial rapper into the mainstream superstar thanks largely due to this track’s success which topped both US charts; Billboard Hot 100 & R&B/Hip Hop Songs Chart while also winning two Grammys for Best Male Rap Solo Performance & Best Rap Song respectively
8. “Hey Ya!” By OutKast
Released in 2003,”Hey Ya!” marked OutKast’s transition into mainstream superstars thanks largely due to this track’s success which topped both US charts; Billboard Hot 100 & R&B/Hip Hop Songs Chart while also winning a Grammy for Best Urban/Alternative Performance
9. “Can’t Hold Us” By Macklemore And Ryan Lewis feat Ray Dalton
Released in 2013,”Can’t Hold Us” marked Macklemore And Ryan Lewis’ transition into mainstream superstars thanks largely due to this track’s success which topped both US charts; Billboard Hot 100 & R&B/Hip Hop Songs Chart while also winning two Grammys for Best Rap Performance & Best Music Video respectively
10. “Hotline Bling” By Drake
Released 2015, “Hotline Bling” marked Drake’s transition into mainstream superstardom thanks largely due to this track’s success which topped both US charts; Billboard Hot 100 & R&B/Hip Hop Songs Chart while also winning two Grammys for Best Rap Song & Best Rap/Sung Performance respectively