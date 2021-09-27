Guilty As Charged: Pied Piper of R&Creep R. Kelly Convicted In Sex Trafficking Trial, Twitter Rejoices

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

R. Kelly, who was alleged to be the mastermind of a sex trafficking ring that went on for years despite failed attempts to bring him to justice, finally has been found guilty as charged. In just the second day of deliberations in his trial in New York, the jury found the shamed R&B star guilty of racketeering, and Twitter is rejoicing.

The Associated Press and The New York Times among several other major outlets broke the news wide that Kelly, 54, coerced and groomed young women to be his servants and perform sexual acts, some too disgusting to reprint here in full detail.

The trial, which began on August 18, the prosecutors in the matter introduced witness testimony and statements, along with other evidence that pointed to the fact that Kelly manipulated and controlled the victims using predatory tactics and maneuvers of coercion and fear. One of the accusers said that Kelly demanded to be referred to as “Daddy” when they greeted him and were instructed to hug and kiss him. They were also told to cheer for him if they were in tow during a pickup basketball game.

The accusers also state that they were made to sign NDA documents and also followed a strict code known as “Rob’s Rules” and would face threats of spankings and punishments if they violated them. Kelly’s full name is Rober Sylvester Kelly.

Other disturbing testimonies include one victim saying that Kelly demanded oral sex and displayed a firearm by his side while doing so, and another victim said that the singer passed on herpes to her without revealing his status.

Kelly’s guilty verdict confirms what many industry insiders and former allies knew but didn’t come forth to call an end to the acts, but outsiders and observers who knew the case in and out always thought that the claims, despite the heinous nature of them, were all true.

On Twitter, R. Kelly is getting dragged to the depths of hell. We’ve got those reactions below.

