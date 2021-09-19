Hair To Slay: The Best Glam Moments At The 2021 Emmy Awards

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off with celebrities like Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, Michaela Coel and Niecy Nash serving melanin and glam on the red carpet.
While their gowns get most of the glory, their glam is always on point. Textured tresses and buzz cuts round out our best hair moments of the night.
Keep scrolling to see who’s hair, nails and jewels outshined the rest.
1. Michaela CoelSource:Getty
Michaela Coel’s buzz cut took her custom Christopher John Rogers look to the next level. Styled by Zerina Akers, Coel complete her look with a diamond necklace and tribal earrings.
2. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Issa Rae glowed in Aliette, showing off her melanin and curves in the chain metal gown. The “Insecure” creator’s natural tresses were slayed by Felicia Leatherwood. She’s wearing jewels by Fernando Jorge.
3. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo brought the glam with white nails to match her white gown and platinum blonde buzz cut. She’s wearing Roberto Coin jewelry valued at $588,880.
4. Samira WileySource:Getty
Samira Wiley gave us a tussled shaved side look to compliment her polka dot suit.
5. Angela BassettSource:Getty
Queen Angela Bassett hit the red carpet with textured tresses pulled back into a voluminous ponytail by celebrity hair stylist Randy Stodghill.
6. Jurnee SmollettSource:Getty
Jurnee Smollett’s tamed pompadour by Nikki Nelms adds the perfect dose of edgy glam to her Dior gown. She’s wearing Bulgari jewels and Louboutin shoes.
7. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington’s sleek long ponytail was the perfect style to compliment her custom gown by Etro. Styled by Law Roach, she’s wearing De Beers Jewellers.
8. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Tym Wallace slayed Taraji’s top knot bun for the 2021 Emmys. It was the perfect hairstyle for her plunging see-through sequin gown by Elie Saab. She’s wearing Roberto Coin Cento Pharaoh earrings valued at $158,020.
9. Niecy Nash
Niecy Nash’s high Hollywood glam hair doesn’t disappoint. Celebrity hairstylist Davontae’ Washington put the finishing touches on this gorg glam look.