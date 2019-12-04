Jay is a man who moves in silence, only speaking when necessary. In recent years he’s quietly paid legal fees, donated to prominent causes, and used his platform to advocate for underserved communities.

Jay-Z’s grown man swag is one to be acknowledged. Today the mogul turns 50 years old. If you need notes on how to elevate your menswear style, take a look at 15 times Jay-Z went dapper on the red carpet.

Happy 50th Birthday, Jay-Z! Here Are 15 Of His Most Dapper Red Carpet Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. JAY-Z LEAVING HIS MTV VMA’S AFTER PARTY, 2016 Source:Getty Jay-Z gave an all black casual look as he left his MTV VMA after party.

2. JAY-Z AT THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF REASONABLE DOUBT EVENT, 2016 Source:Getty Jay-Z looked dapper in an off-white suit at the 20th Anniversary of Reasonable Doubt event.

3. JAY-Z AT HIS EVENT TO ANNOUNCE THE KALIEF BROWDER DOCUSERIES, 2016 Source:Getty Jay-Z knows how to wear a suit, okay?! He looked extra handsome at the announcement of his new docuseries on Kalief Browder. Here he is posing with Venida Browder, Kalief’s mother.

4. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE HEADING TO THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2018 Source:Getty Whew, Chile. This duo always manages to look like a million bucks. Jay-Z and Beyonce were en route to the annual Roc Nation Brunch looking like new money.

5. JAY-Z AND TYLER THE CREATOR AT THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMYS, 2018 Source:Getty Jay-Z rocked an all black suit and a serious face as he posed alongside Tyler the Creator at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

6. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE MET GALA, 2015 Source:Getty Now Jay-Z definitely looks good in a suit, but he always looks better when Beyonce is by his side. Here they are at the 2015 MET Gala.

7. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2019 Source:Getty This couple is CLEAN! The dynamic duo arrived at the 2019 Roc Nation brunch in coordinated pastels.

8. JAY-Z AT THE 50TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2008 Source:Getty In a rare solo picture of Jay-Z, the rapper posed in a black, fly tuxedo on the red carpet go the 2008 Grammy Awards.

9. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL, 2018 Source:Getty Jay-Z and Beyonce set the stage on fire at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium in South Africa. Can we get into this grey suit and medallion combo?

10. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL, 2018 Source:Getty In a quick wardrobe change, Jay-Z slipped out of his grey suit and donned this maroon two-piece. I’m digging the way he experiments with color.

11. JAY-Z ATTENDS L.A. REID’S MUSIC VISIONARY AWARD EVENT, 2006 Source:Getty Jay-Z looked cool, calm and collected in a casual beige ensemble at L.A. Reid’s Music Visionary Award Event.

12. JAY-Z AT THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR CEREMONY, 2016 Source:Getty Jay Z hit the stage of the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony with a fresh haircut, black suit, and swag on a million.

13. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT SOLANGE KNOWLES’ WEDDING, 2014 Source:Getty I personally love that Solange Knowles had her attendees in off-white colors. Jay and Bey were dressed to impress with Bey in a simple bodycon dress and Jay in a two-piece suit.

14. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE MET GALA, 2014 Source:Getty From Marcy Projects to red carpet galas. Jay-Z and his beautiful wife did it up on the red carpet for the 2014 MET Gala.