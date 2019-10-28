While Scorpios may feel like the most understood sign in the horoscope, what we know for sure is that they want and are never afraid to work hard and play the long game to get it. That, and they are known for being sexy, alluring and drawing folks in with their enigma.
The exact can be said about their hair.
#TeamWaterSign isn’t afraid to take risks, switch it up and have you in awe. So to celebrate the season, here are 10 celebrity Scorpios that gave us a serious case of hair envy this year.
Happy Birthday! 10 Celebrity Scorpios Slaying The Hair Game Right Now! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Whoopie Goldberg, Nov. 13
Sometimes all you need is a little color to spice up your lewk. And be clear: “The View” co-host’s white dreads well all the buzz earlier this spring!
2. Tracee Ellis Ross, Oct. 29
Granted, there are hundreds of pics of her natural tresses we could pick from, but we love this look this braided look on the black-ish star a lot!
3. Gabrielle Union, Oct. 29
Liker her birthday twin, Tracee, Gabrielle also has a catalog of best hair looks, but we are definitely rocking with this angular bob with the curls. Tres chic!
4. Eva Marcille, Oct. 30
We love a long curly weave to a wavy bob, but it’s Eva’s dreads with the shaved sides that we have to salute!
5. Eve, Nov. 10
Eve is one of the most versatile when it comes to her hair. Here, her short platinum blonde bob is giving us all the feels.
6. Ciara, Oct. 25
Ciara normally rocks her tresses long and down her back, but when she switches it up, SHE SWITCHES IT UP! We stan these afro puffs hard!
7. Willow Smith, Oct. 31
This Halloween baby can rock a short fro to long dreads and do it all with a smile! The Red Table Talk co-host can do no (hair) wrong.
8. Nia Long, Oct. 30
For the premiere of “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” this August, Nia Long gave us serious hair envy when she came through with this pompadour, braided bunched ponytail! Slay queen!
9. Monica, Oct. 24
Say what you want, but Monica’s short pixie ain’t ever gone out of style! Point, blank, period.
10. Lisa Bonet, Nov. 16Source:Getty
Lisa Bonet’s waist-long dreads are the things that hair dreams are made of. They are her signature look and we can’t imagine her with anything else.