Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive

Bob Marley’s name is known all over the world. His music resonates with people near and far from his hometown of Kingston, Jamaica. Just hearing his name I’m sure at least one of his songs started playing in your head. Today we celebrate Bob Marley on his birthday aka EarthDay!

After his death from cancer in 1981 at 36 years old, Bob’s legacy has continued to live on! Today February 6, 2022 Bob Marley would have been 77 years old. In celebration during Reggae Month, the Bob Marley Museum, Tuff Gong TV and the Marley Family brought their annual celebration to the world with a live stream of performances live from Jamaica. Among those performers was his grandson Skip Marley and H.E.R. with their hit song “Slow Down.”

During this celebration, in addition to Skip Marley (son of Cedella Marley), Bob Marley’s other grandchildren Yohan Marley (son of Stephen Marley) and 12 year old Elijah Marley (son of Damian Marley) performed as well. Sharon, Damian, Julian, Stephen, Ky-Mani and Ziggy represented for the Marley children in this earthday festival. So as you can see the music gene definitely still remains strong in the Marley blood as his children and grandchildren have continued to sing his songs and create their own. Bob’s only marriage was to Rita Marley and together they have 3 of his 11 children. Bob adopted two of Rita’s children and also had a few of his own outside of their marriage.

Take a look at the list below to learn more about how 11 of his children are keeping Bob Marley’s legacy alive. (Information in the gallery below provided by liveabout.com and amomama.com)

