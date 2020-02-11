You can’t discuss urban culture without talking about Brandy Norwood. She was the girl next door we related to via her sitcom, Moesha. When she wasn’t exercising her acting chops, she was serenading us with classic R&B music.
Among Brandy’s long list of contributions, is her sense of style that has inspired an entire generation. I know I’m not the only person to show my mother a picture of Moesha’s shoulder-length box braids and ask for it to be my next hairstyle. Brandy’s hair has always been hair goals. She’s constructed just about every braided style you could think of and made them work on every single red carpet.
A lot of us have grown up with Brandy. From her TV show and movie roles to her amazing musical collection and fun sense of style, we’ve seen her develop into the woman she is today. In honor of her 41st birthday (2/11), we’re taking a look at 10 times Brandy’s braids were hair goals.
Happy Birthday, Brandy! Here Are 10 Times Her Braids Were Hair Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. BRANDY NORWOOD AT CLUB INTA’S, 1994Source:Getty
Brandy stepped out on the scene with the ultimate ‘girl next door’ persona. Here she is for an appearance at Club Inta’s in Chicago clad in a plaid dress and her signature shoulder-length braids.
2. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 1995Source:Getty
Brandy attended the 1995 Billboard Music Awards in a hot pink dress and braids that embodied the 1990’s era.
3. BRANDY NORWOOD ‘MOESHA’ PROMO SHOTS, 1996Source:Getty
Brandy Norwood posed for her ‘Moesha’ promo shots in micro braids that had nice curl to them.
4. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE 50TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS, 1998Source:Getty
By now, Brandy Norwood showed us that rocking braids on the red carpet is a look of elegance. The singer went back to her signature look on the red carpet of the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
5. BRANDY NORWOOD ‘MOESHA’ PROMO SHOTS, 1999Source:Getty
It was rumored that Brandy’s braids were actually a lace front wig. Can you imagine? Here the actress is for another round of promo shots for ‘Moesha’.
6. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE SOURCE HIP HOP AWARDS, 2000Source:Getty
Brandy Norwood arrived to the Source Hip-Hop Music Awards in the 2000’s staple look. Long hair and a bandana. In Brandy’s case, she wore long, straight micro braids.
7. BRANDY NORWOOD ON SET OF RAY J AND LIL’ KIM’S MUSIC VIDEO, 2001Source:Getty
Brandy hung out with her brother Ray J, Lil’ Kim, and Pharrell Williams on the set of Ray J’s new video ‘Wait A Minute’. As you can see, her braids have evolved over the years.
8. BRANDY NORWOOD POSES FOR A PORTRAIT, 2002Source:Getty
Brandy Norwood posed for a portrait rocking braids that were reminiscent of Donna Summer.
9. BRANDY NORWOOD AT THE 29TH ANNUAL DIVAS SIMPLY SINGING ON WORLD AIDS DAY, 2019Source:Getty
Fast forward to 2019 with Brandy Norwood at the 29th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing On World AIDS Day event. The singer and actress still rocks her beautiful braids with style and grace.
10. BRANDY NORWOOD AT RNB FRIDAYS LIVE, 2019Source:Getty
Brandy performed during RNB Fridays Live 2 in waist-long ombre braids.