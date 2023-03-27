Happy Birthday! Check Out These Gorgeous Photos of Halle Bailey To Celebrate Her 23rd Birthday

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Actress and singer Halle Bailey celebrates her 23rd birthday today (Mar. 27), ushering in a spicy yet sweet Aries season. The star continues to inspire the next generation of women with her gifts, goodness and grace. Check out a gallery of the star’s most gorgeous photos to celebrate her life.

Bailey is the newest Disney princess with a voice of an angel. Fans may have witnessed her ascendance as a young child star alongside her sister Chloë Bailey in early Tyler Perry Productions. Life comes full circle as the actress will be the new Princess Ariel in Disney’s live action film The Little Mermaid. She actually made her debut at the tender age of three years old in Disney’s Let It Shine. Some fans may remember the Bailey sisters most for their infectious and beloved YouTube covers. The girls started writing and crafting their own songs early on, which reached the desk of global phenomenon Beyoncé.

Since the early days, Halle and Chloë have gone on to do some amazing things. They released their own music as music duo Chloe x Halle, which was received well amongst many fans. The two talented sisters went on to star in the critically-acclaimed series, “Grown-ish.” Most recently, they have worked to carve out their own lanes for themselves as individual artists.

Halle continues to make her family proud. She was last seen, embracing a young fan at Disney. The little girl wouldn’t let her go, because she was just so happy to be in the arms of a Disney princess.

Besides being absolutely sweet to all those around her, she is flaunting her beauty in Gucci campaigns. Bailey has managed to accomplish so much in 23 years, and it makes sense when she’s been working 20 of those years. Halle is an inspiration to young, Black girls everywhere. It’s beautiful to see her continuous elevation, and we wish her many more years to come.

Check out a gallery of Halle Bailey’s most gorgeous photos below:

Happy Birthday! Check Out These Gorgeous Photos of Halle Bailey To Celebrate Her 23rd Birthday was originally published on globalgrind.com