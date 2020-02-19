Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks

Cynthia Bailey gives us young folks a run for our money! The former print and runway model has created her own lane as an entrepreneur. With a sunglasses line, handbag collection, wine bar, event space, and candle business under her belt I’d say she’s doing pretty good for herself.
The recently engaged Atlanta Housewives alum makes sure to show out when she steps out. If there’s a theme, she’s dressed in it. There’s no hairstyle too extravagant and no outfit too extra for this hot mama. Cynthia knows how to commit to a look. Who can forget the time she coined herself ‘50 Cynt’ and dressed up like rapper 50 Cent?
Today, February 19th, the serial entrepreneur turns 52. To honor her, we’re revisiting 10 times Cynthia gave us her most versatile lewks.
1. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT EBONY MAGAZINE’SEBONY’S POWER 100 GALA, 2018Source:Getty
Cynthia Bailey attended Ebony Magazine’s Ebony’s Power 100 Gala in a red printed dress with her hair braided straight back.
2. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT ‘WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE’ WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty
Cynthia Bailey showed off her queendom with this stylish curly afro on the set of Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ show.
3. CYNTHIA BAILEY ON SET OF THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA, 2019Source:Getty
During an episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, Cynthia Bailey showed off her natural hair during an all-girls pamper session.
4. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT THE KENTUCKY DERBY, 2019Source:Getty
Cynthia Bailey and her fiancé Mike Hill walked the red carpet prior to the145th running of the Kentucky Derby in an animal print gown, extravagent hat, and a chic ponytail.
5. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT MARLO HAMPTON’S HER HAIR COLLECTION SOFT LAUNCH, 2019Source:Getty
Cynthia Bailey attended Marlo Hampton’s HER Hair Collection Soft Launch in a simple black dress and a beautiful, honey blonde afro.
6. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT THE 5TH ANNUAL TEE UP ATL KICKS OFF PGA TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK, 2019Source:Getty
Cynthia Bailey attended the 5th Annual Tee Up ATL Party in a casual ensemble topped with Senegalese twists.
7. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT BRAVOCON, 2019Source:Getty
Cynthia Bailey attended BravoCon with long, ombre, loose curls that looked gorgeous.
8. CYNTHIA BAILEY ON THE SET OF ‘EXTRA’, 2019Source:Getty
Cynthia Bailey visited the set of ‘Extra’ with a head full of luxurious curls.
9. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT MACY’S LENOX SQUARE HOLIDAY FASHION SHOW, 2019Source:Getty
Cynthia Bailey hosted the Macy’s Lenox Square Holiday Fashion Show as a blonde.
10. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT THE 13TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS LUNCHEON, 2020Source:Getty
Cynthia Bailey went for darker tresses at the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon.