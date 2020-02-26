Happy Birthday, Erykah Badu! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Us Her Unicorn Powers

I’m not sure I’ve met anyone who hasn’t been hypnotized by Erykah Badu’s alluring personality. She stepped on the scene 26 years ago with a neo soul vibe that captivated black folks and she’s had us hooked ever since. Although Badu hasn’t released an album in recent years, she’s kept us under her spell with her eccentric style, hilarious sense of humor, and jovial spirit.
If you think Badu’s spell isn’t strong, ask any of her ex lovers. Common once told People Magazine that it was hard to eat after their break up. He referred to it as a love, “where you’re just open and floating.”
That Badu spell is strong, homie. To put things deeper into perspective, she just sold out of an incense she developed that smells like her vagina. Sold out. You can now walk into someone’s home and smell Erykah Badu’s lady parts.
She is the unicorn we didn’t know we needed.
Today (2/26) Badu turns 49. She is proof that age ain’t nothin’ but a number. Her youthful spirit is light as a feather and she continues to encourage us all to live our most authentic selves, unapologetically. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Erykah Badu showed off her unicorn vibes.
1. ERYKAH BADU AT THE 72ND ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2000Source:Getty
Back in 2000, this was Erykah Badu’s look. She was known for her elaborate head wraps and minimal makeup.
2. ERYKAH BADU AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
In 2017 Erykah Badu hosted the Soul Train Music Awards. She wore an over-the-top white ensemble by Thom Browne’s Spring 2018 collection.
3. ERYKAH BADU AT 8TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN MUSIC EVENT, 2017Source:Getty
Erykah Badu showed us contrast from her Soul Train Music Awards look. The singer attended the 8th Annual Essence Black Women In Music Event clad in an Ashi Studio Fall 2016 Couture gown.
4. ERYKAH BADU AT THE FASHION AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Erykah Badu attended The Fashion Awards in a snakeskin dress with fur detailing. Her hair was the focal point of the entire look.
5. ERYKAH BADU AT THE BET SOUL TRAIN AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Erykah Badu attended the 2018 Soul Train Awards clad in an American Indian style ensemble partnered with a very interesting mouth accessory.
6. ERYKAH BADU AT THE “WHAT MEN WANT” PREMIERE, 2019Source:Getty
Erykah Badu went to the premiere of Paramount Pictures and BET Films’ “What Men Want” in an oversized hat, a red patterned coat, and Y/Project boots.
7. ERYKAH BADU AT OYAFESTIVALEN, 2019Source:Getty
Do you know anyone else that can rock bottle caps in their hair? Erykah Badu performed on stage at The Oyafestivalen with a head full of colorful caps.
8. ERYKAH BADU AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK, 2019Source:Getty
Erykah Badu took face jewelry to another level at the Black Girls Rock event.
9. ERYKAH BADU AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK, 2019Source:Getty
The original flower child, Erykah Badu, attended the Black Girls Rock event with her hair dressed in a gorgeous bed of pink roses.
10. ERYKAH BADU AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Erykah Badu walked with Dave Chapelle at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards dressed in an large, black, fur top hat, bold pink eye shadow, and beautiful jewels around her neck.