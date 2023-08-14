Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Happy Birthday Hip Hop! Here’s 11 Gospel Hip Hop Songs To Celebrate With

Published on August 14, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

The Big Homecoming Event

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty (Lecrae performing onstage)


On August 11, 2023 we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop! The music genre that has been embedded in cultures all over the world for decades influencing fashion, business and faith. As Gospel music continues to evolve, many artists have infused the good news into Hip-Hop, expanding the spread of God’s word!

See Tasha Cobbs Leonard + More Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Get Tickets Here]

Continue scrolling for 11 Gospel Hip Hop songs to play as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop!

Also See:

1973: The Birth of Hip-Hop | Black Music Month

Researchers Find That Hip-Hop Music Leads To Better Surgical Procedures

Did They Get it Right? The Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All-Time According To A.I.

Happy Birthday Hip Hop! Here’s 11 Gospel Hip Hop Songs To Celebrate With  was originally published on praisedc.com

1. Kirk Franklin – Stomp

2. Lecrae – Blessings featt Ty Dolla $ign

3. Jor’Dan Armstrong – Clout

4. Mary Mary – Shackles (Praise You)

5. Sis N Lil Bro – Praise Him

6. Drake – God’s Plan

7. Chance The Rapper – Blessings

8. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – I’m Getting Ready feat. Nicki Minaj

9. Erica Campbell – I Luh God

10. Tye Tribbett – Victory

11. Kirk Franklin – Revolution

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close