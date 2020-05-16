CLOSE
Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 11 Of Her Most Iconic Looks [PHOTOS]

Posted May 16, 2020

Known for her sultry voice, rhythmic dance moves, and many movie roles, Janet Jackson is widely known as a fashion symbol. She has served the fiercest looks through her music videos, red carpets appearances, and movies that are forever embedded in our memory.  Ms. Jackson’s looks are so unique and memorable that they are often recreated by fans and celebrities each year.

As we celebrate Janet’s birthday (May 16), let’s look at some of her iconic looks through the years.

 

1. Control Album

View this post on Instagram

#Control. Single dropped today in 1986. #JJTimeline

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

2. Janet Album

View this post on Instagram

#JANET25. Thank u ❣️

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

3. Rhythm Nation Video

4. Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show

Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show Source:Getty

5. All For You Video

6. The Pleasure Principle Video

7. Poetic Justice

View this post on Instagram

@JanetJackson fête aujourd’hui ses 54 ans 🎂

A post shared by Juice (@juice.hhg) on

8. Poetic Justice

9. That’s The Way Love Goes Video

10. What’s It Gonna Be Video

11.

View this post on Instagram

Some #TuesdayLove 4 u 🤗🤍

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

