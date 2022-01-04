Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Happy Birthday, Jill Marie Jones! The actress turns 47 years old today (Jan. 4), kicking off Capricorn season.

Jill Marie Jones is an actress and former professional dancer and cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys. She is best known for her roles as Antoinette “Toni” Childs-Garrett on the hit comedy series, Girlfriends. Since then, she has been famed on social media for aging gracefully. The Internet has made comparisons of the stunning actress to Yvonne Orji, who portrayed Molly on Insecure, and Colony from Netflix’s Selling Tampa.

The three favor, but there is only one Jill Marie Jones.

Jones has appeared in a few shows since the success of Girlfriends, but fans will never forget the impact of Miss Toni Childs. Her sex appeal, sassy energy and extremely high standards set the bar for Black women onscreen. Jones’ character, along with the show, left a major imprint in Black television.

Mara Brock Akil once spoke on how she had to fight with the network to have a dark skinned actress to play the role initially.

It is a joy to fans everywhere that she found Jones, because no one would have done Toni justice. The rest is history.

Hopefully, fans can see more of Jones onscreen soon enough. It has been far too long, but it appears the actress has been enjoying her life, creating however she may please. Her rare messages, photos and throwbacks on social media are just the icing on the cake.

To celebrate Jones’ radiant beauty, boss energy and effortless grace, check out this gallery of Jill Marie Jones below.

Happy Birthday, Jill Marie Jones: 10 Gorgeous Photos of One of Our Fave Girlfriends was originally published on globalgrind.com