Lauren London has always had an urban, girl next door quality to her. Her bright eyes, big smile, and deep dimples make her beautiful, but her straight-shooter attitude shows there’s a little bit of hood engrained in her.
Most of us learned about the actress via her role in ATL. Since her break out character as New New, Lauren continued to hit the big screen, showing her versatility.
As she grew in her career, there became a demand to see her on the red carpet. Lauren’s style perfectly fit the urban girl next door persona. She kept her wardrobe simple, yet chic. Bodycon dresses, matching sets, high slit gowns, and pants suits were some of her go-to looks.
Since the passing of Nipsey Hustle, Lauren’s red carpet appearances have decreased, and respectfully so. In time, she will step out to hit us with her clean, effortless slays. Until then, we are going to take a look at the evolution of Lauren London’s best looks.
Happy Birthday, Lauren London! Here Are 15 Times She Killed The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. LAUREN LONDON AT THE LOS ANGELES “ATL” PREMIERE, 2006Source:Getty
Lauren London made her debut to the world as an actress with her role in “ATL”. For the LA premiere, she wore a form-fitting, black, knee-length dress.
2. LAUREN LONDON AT THE “CADILLAC RECORDS” PREMIERE, 2008Source:Getty
Lauren London graced the red carpet of the Los Angeles Premiere of “Cadillac Records” in a short, black, ruffled, cocktail dress.
3. LAUREN LONDON AT THE 4TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD LUNCHEON, 2011Source:Getty
Lauren London went to the 4th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in a pair of casual red shorts, a printed blouse, and a black blazer.
4. LAUREN LONDON AT “TYLER PERRY’S MADEA’S BIG HAPPY FAMILY” PREMIERE, 2011Source:Getty
Lauren London arrived to “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family” Los Angeles Premiere in a simple, body-hugging tan mini dress.
5. LAUREN LONDON AT THE BET AWARDS, 2012Source:Getty
Lauren London went to the BET Awards dressed in a cute, comfortable white ensemble.
6. LAUREN LONDON AT THE 6TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD LUNCHEON, 20113Source:Getty
Lauren London added a pop of color at the 6th annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood awards luncheon in a red two-piece suit.
7. LAUREN LONDON AT THE PREMIERE “BAGGAGE CLAIM”, 2013Source:Getty
Lauren London always keeps is chic and effortless on the red carpet. Here she is at the premiere of Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “Baggage Claim” in an olive midi skirt and a grey tank top.
8. LAUREN LONDON AT THE PREMIERE OF “THE PERFECT MATCH”, 2016Source:Getty
Lauren London arrived at the premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Perfect Match” is a cutesy grey dress.
9. LAUREN LONDON AT THE PREMIERE OF “CAN’T STOP WON’T STOP”, 2017Source:Getty
Lauren London hit the carpet of the premiere Of “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” in a fitted stripped dress long blonde locs.
10. LAUREN LONDON AT NIPSEY HUSTLE’S DEBUT ALBUM RELEASE PARTY, 2018Source:Getty
Lauren London supported her man Nipsey Hussle’s at his Private Debut Album Release Party in a cute little black bardot dress.
11. LAUREN LONDON AT VH1’S 3RD ANNUAL “DEAR MAMA: A LOVE LETTER TO MOMS”, 2018Source:Getty
Lauren London looked fly on the red carpet of VH1’s 3rd annual ‘Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms’ screening in a black sheer panel dress.
12. LAUREN LONDON AT WARNER MUSIC’S PRE GRAMMY PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Lauren London hit the red carpet of the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration in a leather bandeau jumpsuit.
13. LAUREN LONDON AT NIPSEY HUSSLE’S GRAMMY CELEBRATION, 2019Source:Getty
Lauren London attended Nipsey Hussle’s Grammy Celebration clad in a black toga-style gown.
14. LAUREN LONDON AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2019Source:Getty
Lauren London showed some skin at the 2019 Roc Nation Brunch in a wine colored cut out dress.
15. LAUREN LONDON AT THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Lauren London posed with the late Nipsey Hussle at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. She rocked a gorgeous white dress, partnered with long, luxurious inches.