Happy Birthday Mama: A Look Back At Cardi B’s Finest Fashion & Family Moments [Pics]

Big Bardi turns 29 today! That’s right, the Bronx chick is adding her 29th candle to the cake today, and it’s crazy to think how far she’s come. For those who’ve been on the wave since the beginning, Cardi B was that crazy chick from social media with the foul-mouth but lovable personality. So it made sense for her to eventually become a television personality – her brief run on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop not only elevated her brand, but helped introduce millions to her musical side.

Then “Bodak Yellow” dropped and changed her life forever. The 2018 single was a club smash, YouTube sensation and Instagram caption machine. Since then, it’s been up and stuck ever since.

Happy Birthday Cardi! We’re all looking forward to photos from your Dancehall Birthday Bash, but in the meantime, let’s look back at some of her finest moments in fashion and with family.

Peep the gallery below.

1. Cardi & The Fam at Teyana Taylor’s “The Album” Listening Party Source:Getty 2. “A Romantic Gangsta” 3. Vewtopia Music Festival 2020 Source:Getty 4. A Growing Family 5. 2020 NBA All-Star Game Source:Getty 6. Cardi & Kulture at Teyana Taylor’s “The Album” Listening Party Source:Getty 7. Hawks vs Nets After Party Source:Getty 8. Chaos Tuesday Nights Source:Getty 9. Offset Birthday Celebration Source:Getty 10. 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 11. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty 12. BET Awards 2021 Source:Getty 13. 2021 Hot 97 Summer Jam Source:Getty 14. Spotted In New York City Source:Getty 15. Paris Fashion Week Source:Getty 16. Celebrity Sightings In Paris Source:Getty 17. Love In Paris Source:Getty 18. European Vibes Source:Getty 19. Back to Black Source:Getty 20. Cardi B X Reebok ‘Let Me Be… In My World’ Capsule Collection Source:Courtesy of Reebok 21. Lovers in Paris Source:Getty 22. Kate Moss High Jewelry Fashion Show Source:Getty 23. Drip Different Source:Getty 24. A Queen with Her Princess 25. BALENCIAGA Source:Getty 26. Kulture Birthday Party 27. Love Them! Source:Getty 28. Cardi B Pregnancy Reveal Source:AB+DM 29. Fly AF 30. Still A Bronx Girl At Heart

Happy Birthday Mama: A Look Back At Cardi B’s Finest Fashion & Family Moments [Pics] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com