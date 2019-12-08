There are few female rappers who can take responsibility for changing the face of hip hop for women. Nicki Minaj is one of them. The Queens-native graced us with chart topping music since 1999 and she hasn’t looked back since.

Nicki has used her career as a vehicle of self expression. Through her lyrics, social media accounts, and choices in fashion, we were always able to tell exactly what was on Nicki’s mind.

When she first hopped on the scene, Nicki’s style was more gimmicky than fashionable. She went for the shock factor and wore things that was considered over the top. As her career progressed and she started to dabble in movie roles and create fashion collections, she decided to tone down her wardrobe so that she could be taken seriously.

Now, at the age of 37, Nicki has achieved so much. She has 6 American Music Awards, 10 BET Awards, 5 MTV Video Music Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, and many more. She has sold 30 million singles as a lead artist, 60 million singles as a featured artist, and over five million albums worldwide, making her one of the world’s best-selling music artists. This year, she tied the knot with her childhood friend Kenneth Petty.

We’re getting a whole new Nicki Minaj now. She’s married, she’s accomplished, and she’s evolved in more ways than one. Today, for her 37th birthday, we’re taking a look at 20 of Nicki Minaj’s most talked about, provocative looks.

Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of Her Most Talked About Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com