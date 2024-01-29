Happy Birthday, Oprah! ‘The Color Purple’ Producer Celebrates With a Run

Today is a national holiday. Or, at least, we think it should be. It is Queen Oprah Winfrey’s 70th birthday!
Celebrating her health and wellness on this milestone day, Oprah shared a video on Instagram of herself running on a beautiful beach. In the moving capture, she runs with her dog and a friend. As Jill Scott’s “Golden” audio plays on her video, Oprah’s hair flows fabulously in the wind.
Oprah captions her post, “Celebrating 70 with a run on the beach. #healthisthebestgift. Thank you for all the birthday love .” Though comments and likes have been turned off the post, Oprah’s video has been shared more than 7K times.
Oprah Winfrey looks good at 70!
Oprah’s fitness-focused birthday post illuminates her renewed spirit for looking and feeling her best. As she discussed in Oprah Daily, instead of a party, big trip, or event, Oprah chose reflection, self-care, and wellness. And we don’t blame her. Who wouldn’t want to look as good as Oprah at 70?!
Since admitting her use of weight loss medications for weight management, the media mogul has continued to speak openly about her health journey. In December, Oprah told People Magazine she’s “feeling stronger than ever after incorporating more fitness into her life.”
Oprah’s regimen also includes a holistic approach, which includes regular exercise, healthy eating, and other lifestyle tweaks, such as eating her last meal at 4 p.m. and drinking a gallon of water daily. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about her svelte figure, Oprah declared, “It’s not one thing, it’s everything. I intend to keep it that way.”
Oprah Winfrey is an icon, a legend, and the moment
While Oprah has struggled with weight loss in the public eye for years, that is not what we love and know her for. Oprah is an icon, a legend, and will forever be a moment.
Oprah changed the face of modern-day talk shows, paving the way for Tamron Hall, Wendy Williams, Jennifer Hudson, and more. She has redefined the terms “take up space,” “build your own table,” and “reach back as you climb.” And she has helped give Black creators a voice, influencing Black culture through film, entertainment, reality shows, original content, and more.
Need we go on?
2024 Celebrity Gallery: Oprah Winfrey Owns The Color Purple
In honor of 70 years of our Queen Oprah and her newest project, ‘The Color Purple,’ we have compiled a gallery of purple fashion slays. Keep scrolling for red carpet looks we love and throwback moments some may not have seen before.
Happy Birthday, Oprah!
1. Oprah at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum GalaSource:Getty
Oprah Winfrey attended the Academy Museum Gala in December 2023. Wearing a sequin body-hugging gown from Dolce & Gabbana, Oprah turned heads.
2. Oprah at the 2005 Matrix AwardsSource:Getty
Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 2005 Matrix Awards in a vintage purple suit we love. Her one-button blazer complimented her waist, and her deep purple suit details were gorgeous. This looks screams “boss” and “I’m in charge.”
3. Oprah at the 81st Annual Golden Globe AwardsSource:Getty
Oprah Winfrey arrived at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards this January in a velvet Louis Vuitton gown. The dress’ off-the-shoulder detailing and sheer fabric were visually interesting and fashion-forward.
4. Oprah at the Kering Caring for Women DinnerSource:Getty
Oprah Winfrey attended the Kering Caring for Women Dinner in New York City in a deep purple gown. We love her dress’ rich color, satin fabric, and sophisticated style.
5. Oprah at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsSource:Getty
Oprah Winfrey slays the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in a long-sleeve slinky purple gown. Oprah’s brooch takes this look to the next level.
6. Oprah on ‘The Color Purple’ Press TourSource:Getty
We love this look Oprah wore while taking press interviews in New York. By pairing different fabrics, colors, and coordinates, Oprah is giving ‘main character energy.’ Her duster is our favorite with its ombre lavender, purple, and gold color.
7. Oprah at the L.A. premiere of ‘The Color Purple’Source:Getty
We are swooning over Oprah’s look at the premiere of ‘The Color Purple.’ Besides fitting her like a glove, Oprah’s dress perfectly matched her pumps and purse. She executed this monochromatic look flawlessly.
8. Oprah at The Legends Who Paved The Way GalaSource:Getty
Oprah Winfrey dazzled on the red carpet while attending the ‘Selma’ and the Legends Who Paved the Way Gala in December 2014. The media mogul is pictured all smiles here in a classic cut empire waist purple gown with a deep V and jeweled belt detail.