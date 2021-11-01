Happy Birthday, Penn Badgley: Fans Have Just Discovered How Fine The ‘You’ Star Is [Gallery]

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Television’s newest hot guy is Penn Badgley from Netflix’s hit thriller series You. The actor celebrates 35 years of life today, and fans can’t get enough of him.

Badgley was first discovered in his role as Dan Humphrey in the CW teen drama series Gossip Girl. True fans of Badgley may even remember him as Woodchuck Todd in the romance comedy film Easy A. Though it wasn’t until his portrayal of Joe Goldberg in Netlfix’s thriller series You that caught the attention of even more fans. It was specifically this third season that has fans riled up for the actor and his character Joe.

The media already predicted Badgley to be one of the hottest actors. It appears his newer fans are a bit late hopping on the bandwagon. He has been included on People magazine’s list of “25 Beauties at 25” and BuddyTV’s “TV’s 100 Sexiest Men” list, both in 2011.

Today, fans gawk over the actor as they dive into more of his personal life. He most recently shared that he knows about rapper, Cardi B, which made eligible Black bachelorettes assume Badgley might be down for the cause. The actor also happens to be from Baltimore, Maryland, which makes women believe he may be about that life too.

Penn Badgley has the MCM spot this week for being extremely fine. His rugged, bearded look have the girls and guys shook on social media. Don’t sleep on Badgley.

To celebrate his birthday, we found a few of his most handsome photos. Take a look at the gallery below. Happy Birthday, Penn Badgley!

