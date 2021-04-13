Happy Birthday, Ty Dolla $ign: 10 Songs That Prove Ty Dolla $ign Features Will Always Ride

LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

In celebration of the artist’s 39th birthday today, we celebrate with ten songs that proves Ty Dolla $ign features will always ride. The LA native has been involved in the music industry for over a decade, and since, he has collaborated with a number of artists through the years. Ty Dolla $ign is the goat in the feature game, and it’ll cost you a hefty penny to get him on your song. Comment your favorite Ty Dolla $ign feature below.

1. Blxst – Chosen (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga) Source:blxst Ty Dolla $ign recently appeared on breakout artist Blxst’s latest single “Chosen” with Tyga. It’s a vibe, and Ty Dolla $ign’s memorable melodies floats throughout his verse making the song even better.

2. Christina Aguilera – Accelerate (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 2 Chainz) Source:Christina Aguilera It’s been awhile since the world’s heard from Christina Aguilera, and it may have taken a verse from Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz to get the Pop singer back in the spotlight. Ty Dolla $ign is screaming on this song, but it still features his distinctive voice on the hook echoing Aguilera’s iconic vocals.

3. Teyana Taylor – 3Way (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Source:Teyana Taylor This duet between Teyana Taylor and Ty Dolla $ign is absolutely necessary on your lustiest playlist.

4. Kanye West – Real Friends Source:Kanye West A feature on a Kanye West song (even if it’s not blatantly shown in the title) is an honor. Ty Dolla $ign is well respected in the business for his talents, so it’s no surprise he’s worked with West a few times over. Kanye also appears on Ty Dolla $ign’s song “Ego Death” featuring FKA Twigs as well.

5. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley – Medication [Remix] (Stephen “Ragga” Marley, Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign) Source:Damian Marley Ty Dolla $ign comes in hot in the beginning of this Damian Marley remix to his song “Medication.” It’s all about getting stoned, so naturally Wiz Khalifa and Stephen “Ragga” Marley are also featured.

6. Megan Thee Stallion – Hot Girl Summer (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Nicki Minaj) Source:Megan Thee Stallion A certified summer banger features Ty Dolla $ign on the hook per usual. This time the singer links up with Hip Hop’s hottest rappers, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.

7. Khalid – OTW (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack) Source:Khalid Ty Dolla $ign’s sound is versatile. He effortlessly appears on Hip Hop, Pop, and R&B records. We still haven’t heard a Ty Dolla $ign feature we don’t like.

8. Drake – After Dark Source:Drake Two of the most requested features have to be these two, so it was pleasant to hear this link up.

9. Post Malone – Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Source:Post Malone Post Malone has been consistently dropping top-charting hits since his popular song “White Iverson.” Ty Dolla $ign joins him on Post Malone’s 2018 single, “Psycho.” Post Malone returned the favor on Ty Dolla $ign’s song “Spicy.”