Tyra Banks is the epitome of a businesswoman. She has cultivated a career that continues to inspire every single woman from all walks of life. Whether you’re an aspiring model, entrepreneur, scholar, TV producer, actress, or author, she proves that you can do it all – and be successful at it.
Tyra began her career at 15 years young. Thirty one years later, she is one of the most successful black supermodels of our time. While most people her age were battling teenage acne and awkward stages, she was strutting her stuff down the European runways for fashion week.
As she grew older, she continue to do runway work, but explored print modeling as well. Her incredibly gorgeous face and perfect shape landed her on the covers of Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Spanish Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Sports Illustrated and many more. In conjunction with modeling, Tyra took a stab at acting. She landed roles on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Felicity, All That, MADtv, Higher Learning, Love and Basketball, and Life-size to name a few. She later started her own production company that produced America’s Next Top Model.
Tyra’s accolades don’t stop there. She’s written books, debuted music, produced shows, lectured college classes, launched a cosmetics line and the list goes on. In 2012 she completed the executive education training program at Harvard Business School. In 2016 she became a mother via surrogacy.
In 46 years, Tyra Banks has achieve a whole lot. Her work ethic is uncanny and her drive shows no signs of slowing down. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at 15 of her most memorable editorials.
Happy Birthday, Tyra Banks! Here Are 15 Of Her Most Iconic Editorial Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. TYRA BANKS ON THE COVER ON HARPER’S BAZAAR, 2016
Tyra Banks graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar India cover, with all makeup done by her!
2. TYRA BANKS ON THE COVER OF COSMOPOLITAN MAGAZINE, 1992
A younger Tyra Banks gave us a sexy smize and pronounced pout on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine in 1992.
3. TYRA BANKS AND SUSAN HOLMES IN ELLE MAGAZINE, 1993
This is such an iconic photo. Tyra Banks strutted down the street alongside Susan Holmes in an editorial shoot for Elle Magazine.
4. TYRA BANKS ON THE COVER OF SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, 1997
Tyra Banks lived it up as a Sports Illustrated model. Since her first cover in 1993, she’s made many notable appearances in the magazine.
5. TYRA BANKS ON THE COVER OF SPORTS ILLUSTRATED, 2019
22 years later, Tyra Banks recreated her infamous Sports Illustrated cover in the same pink and red polka dot bikini.
6. TYRA BANKS AT A SHOOT IN EILAT, ISRAEL
Tyra Banks showed off her amazingly toned physique in an African-inspired photoshoot.
7. TYRA BANKS FOR BLACK MAGAZINE, 2014
Tyra Banks IS high fashion! She effortlessly posed for the cover go Black Magazine.
8. TYRA BANKS FOR BLACK MAGAZINE, 2014
In an alternative Black Magazine cover, Tyra served FACE!
9. TYRA BANKS FOR REMIX MAGAZINE, 2018
Perhaps this was one of the inspirations behind Cardi B’s MET Gala look? Tyra gave her iconic smize on the cover of Remix Magazine.
10. TYRA BANKS IN A CLASSIC BLACK AND WHITE PHOTO, 1988
Look at that face! She’s been giving effortless, glamorous looks since the tender age of 15.
11. TYRA BANKS ON HER FIRST SPORTS ILLUSTRATED COVER, 1993
Tyra said it took years of work before she landed her first Sports Illustrated cover. She had a unique look that included larger breasts, hips and a butt. This was very different from who the magazine normally featured.
12. TYRA BANKS FOR HARPER’S BAZAAR, 1991
This is complete perfection. Imagine how beautiful and talented you have to be to literally just sit there doing next to nothing, and look this iconic! Tyra Banks slayed the pages of Harper’s Bazaar back in 1991.
13. TYRA BANKS FOR HARPER’S BAZAAR, 1991
As if the first photo wasn’t enough, Tyra continues to show us the looks that made her one of the most coveted models of our time.
14. TYRA BANKS BIKINI PHOTOSHOOT, 1990’S
Tyra Banks should have changed her name to Tyra the Body. She is serving body goals in this blue printed bikini.
15. TYRA BANKS FOR OOB MAG, 2015
Tyra Banks is a living legend in more than just the modeling world. She taught us how to smile with our eyes, accept our flaws, and pursue or dreams, despite the naysayers.