Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Happy National Girlfriend Day: Celebrate With Our Favorite Onscreen Girlfriends

Published on August 1, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Happy National Girlfriend Day!

Today isn’t for boyfriends to appreciate and celebrate their girlfriends. Instead, today is dedicated to women supporting women. Romantic partners will come and go, but your girlfriends are here for a lifetime of true friendship and sisterhood. Check out a gallery of our favorite onscreen girlfriends inside.

Girlfriends are our chosen family. They’re the women in our lives, who will go to bat for us no matter the circumstances. Female friendships are the definition of “ride or die.” They are the sisters some of us never had growing up.

Real girlfriends are there to listen to you vent about everything from relationships to requesting a raise, and when you finish rambling, they are there to offer solid advice on how to move forward.

National Girlfriend Day reminds us of our favorite onscreen girl friendships from Issa and Molly on Insecure to Joan, Toni, Maya and Lynn on Girlfriends. These ladies supported one another through the good times and the bad, and showed women around the world the true meaning of friendship.

Celebrate your girlfriends this year on National Girlfriend Day with some much-needed time together. Off to the spa, weekend retreat, vineyard or a movie night in to spend with the women who provide a safe space to be ourselves and a circle of sisterhood like no other.

Check out our gallery of onscreen girlfriends below:

Happy National Girlfriend Day: Celebrate With Our Favorite Onscreen Girlfriends  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Issa & Molly – Insecure

Issa & Molly - Insecure Source:Merie W. Wallace/HBO

2. Khadijah, Regine, Maxine, and Synclaire – Living Single

Khadijah, Regine, Maxine, and Synclaire - Living Single Source:Getty

3. Savannah, Bernadine, Gloria, and Robin – Waiting to Exhale

Savannah, Bernadine, Gloria, and Robin - Waiting to Exhale Source:Getty

4. Ryan, Sasha, Lisa, and Dina – Girls Trip

Ryan, Sasha, Lisa, and Dina - Girls Trip Source:Getty

5. Joan, Toni, Mya and Lynn – Girlfriends

Joan, Toni, Mya and Lynn - Girlfriends Source:Getty

6. Shawna & Mia – Rap Sh!t

Shawna & Mia - Rap Sh!t Source:HBO Max

7. Moesha, Kim and Niecy – Moesha

Moesha, Kim and Niecy - Moesha Source:Getty

8. Stoney, Cleo, Frankie, and T.T. – Set It Off

Stoney, Cleo, Frankie, and T.T. - Set It Off Source:Getty

9. Devi, Fabiola and Eleanor – Never Have I Ever

Devi, Fabiola and Eleanor - Never Have I Ever Source:Courtesy of Netflix

10. Charlotte, Miranda, Samantha and Carrie – Sex and the City

Charlotte, Miranda, Samantha and Carrie - Sex and the City Source:Getty

11. Jess & Cece – New Girl

Jess & Cece - New Girl Source:Getty

12. Whisper & Roulette – P-Valley

Whisper & Roulette - P-Valley Source:Getty

13. V and Fiona – Shameless

V and Fiona - Shameless Source:Getty

14. Aibileen and Minny – The Help

Aibileen and Minny - The Help Source:Getty

15. Poussey and Taystee – Orange is the New Black

Poussey and Taystee - Orange is the New Black Source:Getty

16. Gina & Pam – Martin

Gina & Pam - Martin Source:Getty

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close