Here Are 6 Looks You Need To Slay Valentine’s Day This Year

Valentine’s Day fashion is a thing. Nothing personifies love more than a pink or red look that is both adorable and stylish. Whether you plan to hit up the town with your girlfriends for a fun-filled Galentine’s night or have a romantic, candlelit dinner with your significant other, your outfit has to be holiday-approved.
The style trends for 2024 have been bold and fabulous. From textured materials to embroidered frocks, fashion lovers have been turning their ensembles up a notch, and for Valentine’s Day, they will set the style bar even higher. This special day allows style enthusiasts to show off their fashion skills. Creating looks from the standard V-Day colors, pink and red, is fun. But it’s also thrilling to think outside the traditional Valentine’s Day regalia and go for an audacious look that will be the talk of social media.
Valentine’s Day Fashion
If you’re into the traditional Valentine’s Day attire, a cherry red dress or popping pink garb is your go-to look. You can spice it up with over-the-top accessories or make it casual with your favorite sneakers. For those who want a more elevated Valentine’s Day look, a heart print dress or top is the way to go. In addition, according to a spokesperson from Boohoo, other ideal outfits for this charming holiday include patterns, prints, frilly tops, bow-clad heels, baby pink heels, and even heart pajamas!
This year is all about fashionably living your best life while stepping out of your comfort zone. So, let’s make this Valentine’s Day a stylish one by rocking looks that express love, self-love, individuality, and all the beautiful things in between!
Check out five looks you need to slay Valentine’s Day this year.
Pink And Red Valentine’s Day Must-Haves
1. Red DressSource:Courtesy of Revolve
If you’re going to go with the traditional red dress, pick a sassy one with a touch of embellishment. This strapless garb is perfect for a dreamy dinner for two. Pair it with strappy heels and a gold clutch for extra pizazz.
2. Frilly Top/JacketSource:Courtesy of Amazon
Shimmy your way into a Galentine’s Day event with this textured frilly ensemble that will go great with a mini skirt or distressed jeans. A confident piece like this will go great with bold earrings and a statement bag.
3. Baby Pink HeelsSource:Courtesy of ASOS
Baby pink heels are so 90s and so now! They pair well with just about every color on the spectrum and are the V-Day shoes you need to complete your look.
4. Heart PajamasSource:Courtesy of Victoria's Secret
These adorable heart print pajamas are for those who love to stay inside for a cozy evening on V-Day. Pull out your furry slippers and fuzzy headband for a cute night on the couch with this set.
5. Heart DressSource:Courtesy of ASOS
For Valentine’s Day 2024, we are wearing our hearts on our sleeves, literally. A heart print dress is for those looking to go all out with the Valentine’s Day theme. Rock this look with baby pink heels and a heart-shaped purse for extra fabulousness.
6. Bow HeelsSource:Courtesy of ASOS
On this Valentine’s Day, we are going glam or going home. Bow-clad heels will elevate any V-Day look and have everyone staring at your feet. Throw these cute shoes on with a mini dress for the ideal match.