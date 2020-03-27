While the majority of the world continues to live in a state of fear and uncertainty this crisis is also is providing opportunities for us to unify. With no foolproof cure in sight we are seeing how long goodwill can really go.
Over the last couple of weeks several big name brands have stepped up in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. Even though the number of cases continues to escalate so does the theme of corporate responsibility. The fashion industry specifically have truly pivoted their day to day operations to better serve the human race.
According to ongoing reports medical facilities across the world do not have the supplies needed to outfit staff members that are tending to those that have contracted Coronavirus or are just facing other medical issues. As spotted on BBC this deficit has been recognized by apparel brands throughout the globe and many have done right thing.
Here are some brands offering some noteworthy support for the betterment of the human race. Keep this mind when things are more stable (hopefully sooner than later) and ya’ll are spending those stimulus checks.
Here Is How The Fashion World Is Helping Combat The Coronavirus [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. CrocsSource:@Crocs
Their signature foam clog footwear is synonymous with the medical field. The Colorado based brand is donating free pairs for healthcare professionals; the shipping is free as wel.
2. Ralph LaurenSource:@RalphLauren
Fashion’s royal family will be producing 250,000 masks and 25,000 isolation gowns to be donated to medical facilities. If they have the Polo horse emblem consider them a collectible.
3. Canada GooseSource:@CanadaGoose
Luxury coat brand Canada Goose will start manufacturing gowns that will go directly to healthcare workers. Their production centers will pump out the supplies.
4. The GapSource:@Gap
The San Francisco based retailer will directly support their local medical facilities in California by furnishing masks, gloves and scrubs.
5. GucciSource:@Gucci
The luxury label has donated 1.1 million dollars to the Italian Civil Protection Department to combat their motherland’s epidemic.
6. Vogue MagazineSource:@Vogue
The iconic publication has relaunched A Common Thread; a fashion fund that was originally created for 9/11. These new funds collected will go directly to COVID-19 relief.
7. PradaSource:@VVFriedman
Prada too will be providing masks and overalls for medical staff workers; specifically for Italy who has a significant number of cases with no slowdown in sight .
8. LVMHSource:@lapresmidi
The luxury goods conglomerate has already started on production to get France a total 40 million masks. 10 million are already on route.
9. Louis VuittonSource:@ajplus
LV will be using their cosmetics facilities to product hand sanitizer for the French.