Here’s How Beauty Brands Are Winning (And Losing) The #PullUpOrShutUp Challenge

She wasn't playing.

She was there to shake the table.

“Your favorite brands are making bold PR statements about their support for the Black community. Please ask them how many Black employees they have in their organization (HQ and satellite offices only) and how many Black people they have in leadership roles. For the next 72 hours DO NOT purchase from any brand and demand they release these figures,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Those 72 hours have been up and beauty brands, such as Kylie Cosmetics, Revlon, Ulta, Glossier, Sephora, Deva Curl and others are slowly beginning to be transparent about what their Black numbers are looking like.

The #PullUpOrShutUP matters, because once again, do not talk about Black Lives Matter on your IG page, giving us this performative allyship, when your office and leadership resembles a Trump rally.

Take a look:

