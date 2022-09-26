Here’s How Style Influencers Wore Their Kahlana Barfield-Brown Future Collective Pieces

It’s been fashion pandemonium on Instagram since style guru Kahlana Barfield-Brown dropped her Future Collective collection with Target. As soon as Barfield-Brown made the collaboration announcement, Influencers were excited to support the former Instyle editor and rock some of her jazzy ensembles.
Barfield-Brown’s style is one-of-a-kind. The entrepreneur knows how to pull off streetwear like nobody’s business. And we absolutely love that her Target collection embodies her style aesthetic to a tee. The line features classic staples like denim getups, blazers, bodysuits, pants, and more. Incorporating any of her pieces into your wardrobe will add spunk to your garb.
We’ve seen countless reels of fashion lovers taking trips to Target to cop their Kahlana Barfield-Brown regalia. It’s been fun to also watch them style their goods. From transforming dresses to shirts and even wearing shirts as skirts, the fashion girls have been serving, and we are partaking.
To join the style feast, check out below how these five style influencers rocked their Kahlana Barfield-Brown X Target Future Collective attire, giving us inspiration for days.
1. Germanee G.
Let’s take a moment and pay homage to Germanee’s creative fashion skills. She thought outside the box and turned her Kahlana Barfield-Brown x Target button-down stripe shirt into a skirt. We are swooning over this look!
2. Tracy Wiley
Tracy kept it cool and sported her Kahlana Barfield-Brown x Target oversized button-down shirt with some jazzy graphic jeans and black sandals. This classic look has all the swagger.
3. Kiki
Kiki kept it cute and sporty in her Kahlana Barfield-Brown x Target t-shirt dress and wore it as a shirt with some cut-off denim shorts and Nike Patchwork sneakers. Dope!
4. Nique
Nique gave us fly girl vibes in her Kahlana Barfield-Brown x Target track pants and long sleeve drawstring blouse. The red on red with the brown clogs and bold jewelry is a look!
5. Dewy Web
Dewy gave us several slays with the all-black looks that the Kahlana Barfield-Brown x Target collection has to offer. We love how she kept it sleek with black ankle-strap sandals and added the plaid overcoat to her black ensembles for flair. On point!