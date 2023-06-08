HHW Gaming: ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’, ‘Mortal Kombat 1,’ ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ & Other Summer Game Fest Announcements

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

E3 is dead , but thanks to Geoff Keighley is still a summer of gaming, and to kick things off, Keighly’s Summer Game Fest came through with some bangers.

It’s a great weekend to be a fan of video games. Ahead of the Xbox Games Showcase and Ubisoft Forward events, Geoff Keighley is back in his snazzy blazer and cool designer kicks with a 2-hour live show full of nothing but video games and a sprinkle of television content.

Plenty of announcements got loud oohs and ahhs from those in attendance at the YouTube Theater, watching in movie theaters across the United States at special screenings, and tuning in from home.

So let’s talk about the most significant announcements.

Mortal Kombat 1 Shows off Gameplay, Brutal Fatalities & How Kameos Work

Earlier in May, WB Games confirmed what many already knew, Mortal Kombat was getting another reboot with Mortal Kombat 1. Ed Boon was on hand to premiere gameplay from the highly anticipated fighting game, giving us more insight into what is happening in Mortal Kombat 1’s new storyline.

In the trailer, we see Fire God Lui Kang watching over the new peaceful timeline he created at the end of Mortal Kombat 11. In this new story, Mileena, the twin sister of Kitana, is the rightful heir to the throne of Outworld but suffers from a lethal disease that leads to her facial disfigurement.

Scorpion and Sub-Zero are no longer mortal enemies but brothers fighting for the Lin Keui clan and its future. Raiden, who is no longer Earth’s protector, trains alongside Kung Lao and are Earthrealm’s champions.

Johnny Cage is back and is still only concerned about his self-image and staying relevant with his fans gets a visit from rKenshi Takahashi, who is on a quest to retrieve the revered sword, Sento, and restore his family’s name.

Along with the game’s story, we saw the brutal gameplay, fatalities, and the new Kameo feature. Basically, once you choose your main character, you will be able to choose secondary characters like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Kano, Goro, Kung Lao, Stryker, and Jackson “Jax” Briggs, who dawn their classic looks.

Mortal Kombat 1 arrives on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Was A Summer Game Fest Surprise

Well, this was a pleasant surprise and is currently part of the running gag that Summer Game Fest did what the PlayStation Showcase was supposed to do.

We saw a heavy dose of gameplay at the “disappointing” PlayStation Showcase, so we didn’t see any gameplay at Summer Game Fest, and that’s fine.

Instead, we got some information and cool screenshots. We got our first look at Venom which we now know is not Eddie Brock in the game. Many are already guessing that Kraven, the game’s other villain, will somehow get the symbiote suit on him, which makes sense.

But what was also finally confirmed is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s release date, and yes, Insomniac is very confident they will hit its October 20, 2023 release date.

We also got the deets on the game’s standard, deluxe, and collector’s editions. Pre-orders for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 begin on n June 16, 2023, at select retailers, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Arrives Early 2024 & Will Be On Two Discs

We have been thirsty to continue the journey from Final Fantasy VII Remake and Intergrade, and we’ll have to wait just a bit longer, BUT we got a better look at the next chapter in the remake of the classic RPG.

Yes, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will have players exploring a much larger world that will span across two discs, Geoff Keighley confirmed.

The trailer confirms you should basically take everything you remember from the original game and throw it out the window. This true remake looks like it will blow away newcomers and those who played the original Final Fantasy VII.

We cannot wait.

